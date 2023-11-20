Susan Sarandon gets in on the joke with son's 'Day in the life of a nepo baby' video

Jack Henry Robbins is pulling back the veil on the life of a nepo baby.

The son of Academy Award winners Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon posted a humorous Instagram vid in which he documented a day in the life of a child of celebrity privilege — featuring his famous mom.

Robbins begins his day with some light meditation — under what appears to be a giant portrait of his mother — and even lighter toothbrushing, before traipsing about the Upper East Side in a Bull Durham cap. Sarandon and Robbins met while filming the 1988 baseball rom com classic.

After a coffee run, Robbins gets to "work," where he either sells a show to Netflix or HBO, depending on his mood. He pitches (and sells) a show he thought of the day before which "basically is Star Wars set in the sewer system."

Next, it's off to hound Sarandon, who looks...thrilled to see him. He takes selfies with all of her awards then yells at her about his inheritance.

"Then I put on my robe for the ceremony and drain as much talent out of my mother's soul as I possibly can," Robbins says, while draining Sarandon of said talent. "Yum."

Of all the nepo baby reactions, Jack Henry Robbins' ranks among the funniest — though Sofia Coppola's daughter Romy probably still holds the title thanks to her thwarted helicopter ride across state lines.

