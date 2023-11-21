Susan Sarandon Dropped by UTA After Pro-Palestine Comments — Report

Actress Susan Sarandon is reportedly no longer represented by United Talent Agency following her pro-Palestine comments amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Deadline reported that Sarandon was dropped by agency UTA after making remarks at a pro-Palestine march in New York City. Sarandon is quoted as saying, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

More from IndieWire

The Oscar winner has shared pro-Palestinian remarks on social media, including from Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters, who has been previously been criticized for being antisemitic.

IndieWire reached out to UTA for comment.

This news comes not long after former CAA agent Maha Dakhil resigned from the company board as co-head of the motion pictures department in October 2023 after making comments about Israel on social media. Dakhil shared a post on her Instagram Stories, reading, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide” with the caption, “That’s the line for me.” She later added, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.”

Dakhil later apologized, issuing a statement citing that she “made a mistake” with the repost that “used hurtful language.”

“Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak,” Dakhil said (via Variety). “I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”

Screenwriter Dan Gordon recently spoke out about the lack of an official statement from the Writers Guild of America following the Hamas attack on Israel. Gordon resigned from the Guild after a leaked message to members revealed that WGA leadership was unable to reach a “consensus” on the issue and would not publicly condemn the violence.

Story continues

“When that happened, my brain exploded,” Gordon told IndieWire. “I’m sorry, I simply did not want to continue to be a fellow traveler with people so utterly lacking in any kind of moral compass.”

He added following the WGA’s apology, “They still refuse to condemn Hamas. They say, ‘Oh, we were horrified by what we saw.’ Good, you’re horrified. Was there a statement saying, ‘We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all of the hostages,’ which is a minimal? That’s not a very high moral bar.”

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.