Susan Sarandon Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Tweet About NYPD Officer's Funeral

Susan Sarandon

Mike Coppola/Getty

Susan Sarandon is apologizing following a controversial social media post comparing police attending a fallen officer's funeral to "fascism," which angered police unions and other officials in New York.

The Oscar winner, 75, shared an apology via a text slide to her Instagram Story and Twitter on Friday morning that read, "I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included a photo of Officer Jason Rivera's funeral."

"I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral and I realize now how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time," the Thelma & Louise star continued. "I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and Mora for causing additional pain during their time of grieving."

susansarandon

susansarandon/Instagram

The note came after Sarandon shared a since-deleted social media post on Tuesday, which captured a tweeted photo from last Friday's funeral service for fallen NYPD officer Jason Rivera. In the image, thousands of police officers were seen lining Fifth Avenue outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Above the photo, a caption read, "I'm gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like."

When Sarandon shared the screenshot, she included an additional caption that said, "So, if all these cops aren't needed for CRIME that day, doesn't that mean they aren't needed ANY day?"

The image also included a hashtag that read #abolishthepolice, as reported by Insider.

Rivera, 22, and his partner Wilbert Mora were slain in a shooting last month while responding to a domestic dispute in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood.

Various organizations including the New York Police Benevolent Association as well as the National Fraternal Order of Police spoke out after Sarandon shared her post, PIX11 reported, with the latter writing, "Of all the days for @SusanSarandon to share her true feelings towards police, she picks the day we bury our fallen brother to make such inflammatory & brainless comments."

The Detectives' Endowment Association also commented on her tweet, writing, "Sarandon's comments help nobody. As we bury two selfless NYC heroes, who made a positive impact in the world, and New Yorkers unite during a time of crisis — she spouts hypocrisy in a pampered life separate from reality."

Mora, 27, died four days after he sustained critical injuries in the line of duty on Jan. 21. Rivera died the evening of the shooting.

The gunman who killed the officers was identified as 47-year-old Lashawn J. McNeil. He was fatally shot by a third officer on the scene after opening fire.