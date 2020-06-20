Susan Rice Explains Exactly Why Donald Trump's White House Is 'Racist To Its Core'

Former national security adviser Susan Rice on Friday delivered a damning assessment of the Trump White House’s record on race, describing the administration as “racist to its core.”

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell asked Rice to comment on the resignation of senior State Department official Mary Elizabeth Taylor, one of the White House’s highest-ranking African American aides. Taylor reportedly quit in protest of President Donald Trump’s response to the anti-racism protests that have spread nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd last month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rice said Taylor’s resignation was “better late than never.”

“You know, to serve an administration which has been racist to its core for the last three and a half years, from comparing the peaceful protesters at Charlottesville to white supremacists, calling white supremacists very fine people, all the way through to the recent weeks where the administration has disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement, disparaged the peaceful protesters, and basically made plain that they prefer to stand by a Confederate legacy than a modern America, it’s been an administration whose record on race is just disgraceful,” continued Rice.

Rice took another swipe at Trump later in the interview when she described presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden as “somebody who can heal and unify the nation and remove Donald Trump and consign him and those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history.”

Check out the interview above.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.