Susan will officiate Gerry and Theresa's “Golden Wedding”

Those are some friendly exes.

Golden Bachelor sweethearts Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist told EW that they will not be serving Susan's meatballs at their upcoming wedding, but the fan-favorite contestant will have a prominent role at the ceremony: She's officiating!

The owner of the Philadelphia-based Nuptials by Noles made the announcement on Tuesday via Instagram. "The secret is out!" she wrote. "I'm officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING and I am beyond excited!"

Disney/Eric McCandless Susan Noles, Theresa Nist, and Gerry Turner

The 66-year-old wedding officiant was eliminated in week five of Gerry's Golden Bachelor "journey." Though she didn't find love, Susan charmed viewers with her buoyant personality, brassy laugh, struggles with meatball (or was it guacamole?) induced gas, and her willingness to admit to some bold behavior during a game of Never Have I Ever with her fellow Golden Bachelorettes.

Nist told EW that she and Gerry are hoping that Susan won't be the only former contestant to attend the wedding. "We want all of the women from The Golden Bachelor to be there," she said. "We don't know who's going to be able to make it."



The Golden Wedding airs Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.