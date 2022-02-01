Susan Lucci Says 'There Has Been Movement' with All My Children Spinoff Series: 'COVID Is in Play'

Nicholas Rice
·4 min read
Susan Lucci

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Susan Lucci is sharing some insight into the current status of the All My Children spinoff series.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her ongoing collaboration with the American Heart Association and its Go Red for Women initiative, the 75-year-old actress also opened up about the planned revival series to the Emmy-winning show, which was previously announced in December 2020.

Noting that word about the forthcoming project comes "sporadically," Lucci told PEOPLE, "There has been movement. I wish it was a quicker movement, but yes, everything in terms of being in the right hands, as far as I know, would be in place."

"It's really interesting, and the concept is so good," she continued. "[It's] in the right hands ... [with] Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who are both so terrific. They would be executive producers, so I'm really hoping that this is going to actually go forward."

Lucci — who starred as character Erica Kane on the daytime soap opera from 1970 until its final episode in 2013 — did note, however, "COVID is in play again, and things are slowed down."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Susan Lucci

Ann Limongello /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

RELATED: All My Children Revival from Cast Alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in Development at ABC

Back in 2020, Ripa, 51, and Conseulous, 50, announced their involvement in the project, marking their return to their soap opera roots years after they first met on the set of All My Children. The duo is executive producing the spinoff series, which will be titled Pine Valley, according to a prior report from Variety.

Named after the fictional Philadelphia town where the ABC series originally took place, Pine Valley will follow the story of "a young journalist with a secret agenda" who plans to bring the dark history of the town to light, "only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families," per the outlet.

Leo Richardson is writing and executive producing the project with Robert Nixon — the son of All My Children creator Agnes Nixon — who is also on board as an executive producer. Ripa and Consuelos are attached to the series under their Milojo Productions banner, Variety noted.

On Twitter, EP Richardson shared his excitement over the news of the planned revival, writing at the time, "Beyond excited to be writing/exec producing this classic and giving it the full modern prime time treatment. Let's go! #PineValley @KellyRipa @MarkConsuelos." In response, Consuelos quote-retweeted the post from Richardson, and said, "So excited Leo!!!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Susan Lucci

Virginia Sherwood/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

All My Children aired for 41 years on ABC from January 5, 1970, to September 23, 2011. It was later revived briefly as a web series in 2013. (The show began in a half-hour format before changing to hourlong episodes in 1977.)

In the series, Ripa starred as Hayley Vaughan from 1990 to 2002, while Consuelos portrayed Mateo Santos Sr. from 1995 to 2002. Both also appeared on the show in multiple episodes in 2010 for the series' 40th anniversary.

The pair played an onscreen couple, which led to them dating and eventually marrying in real life. Ripa and Consuelos now share three children together: sons Michael and Joaquin, plus daughter Lola.

In 2020, Entertainment Weekly reunited the All My Children cast for their #UnitedAtHome series amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, many of the former stars said they would be open to a potential reboot, including Lucci, though she remained cautious and said she would only be on board if the reboot was "in the right hands."

RELATED VIDEO: Susan Lucci Recalls Some of Her Favorite Memories on 'All My Children'

Continuing to speak with PEOPLE, Lucci explained that her character Erica would currently "be up to something really exciting" in the present day. "She would definitely be involved [in the drama], she would never be just lying down somewhere," she said with a laugh.

"With Erica, you never knew what she was going to say or do, and that made her really fun to watch," Lucci added. "She was full of spirit, and people identified with that spirit of her very much."

"So certainly, I think, the same thing that women and men could identify with would still be there," she continued. "She was a woman you loved to hate, but, on the other hand, you also loved to love her and root for her."

And though she remained mum on exactly whether or not she will make any form of an appearance on the planned spinoff series, Lucci did offer some insight into characters she would love to see return either way. "Well, certainly I would hope my two daughters would come back," she said of Alicia Minshew, who played Kendall, and Eden Riegel, who played Bianca. "We had wonderful, wonderful relationships, and they were [a part of] important storylines."

Lucci also said that she'd similarly love to see other characters appear as well, such as Walt Willey's Jackson, Jill Larson's Opal and Julia Barr's Brooke, among others.

"But I know the concept would also introduce some compelling new characters and that would be very exciting too," she noted.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How a rogue governor could steal the next presidential election for Trump

    The forces that tried to overturn 2020 are taking their act to the states. If Congress only looks inward, they'll be focusing on the wrong threat.

  • Jennifer Lopez says she feels lucky to have a second chance with Ben Affleck

    The couple, who first dated from 2002 to 2004, are celebrating their romance this time around

  • Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Welcome First Baby, Son Dawson: 'So Sweet & Beautiful'

    The couple first announced they were expecting their first baby together in July

  • Despiden a actriz en Nueva York por criticar funeral de un agente de policía

    En un vídeo en Instagram, Jaqueline Guzmán dijo: “No se necesita cerrar la mayoría del bajo Manhattan porque un policía murió, probablemente por hacer su trabajo de manera incorrecta”.

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and

  • Defending champion Einarson downs Black to stay perfect at Scotties

    THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Two-time champion Kerri Einarson continued her title defence at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, doubling up Nova Scotia's Christina Black 6-3. Einarson, of Gimli, Man., is competing as Team Canada and improved to 2-0 while Black fell to 1-1 in Pool B play. Sunday's early draw also saw Laurie St-George of Quebec (2-0) edge Yukon's Hailey Birnie (0-1) 8-7 in the 10th end, while Laura Walker of Alberta (1-1) took a 9-8 win over B.C.'s Mary-Anne Ar

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd