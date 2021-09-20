Susan Kelechi Watson Teases This Is Us ' Final Season at 2021 Emmys: It's 'Going to Be Emotional'

Susan Kelechi Watson has the end of This Is Us on her mind.

At the 73rd annual Emmy Awards Sunday, Watson opened up about the beloved drama ending its run during the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live special.

"We just started the season, only shot one episode so far. I think that we all have this mentality of like, we're just going to wait until that last episode to really let it sink in," Watson, 39, said. "And right now, we're just like, 'Let's just enjoy it! Let's just be here.' You know what I mean?" I think that it's going to be emotional."

Watson also shared the one moment from the series that always brings her to tears.

"Powerful moment: I'm not the biggest crier, my cast will tell you. But one moment that gets me every single time was when Beth had to give up her dance studio and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) comes in and plays 'All My Life' by K-Ci & JoJo and dances with me," she continued. "He doesn't say anything, just dances with me. Every single time, tears."

Watson has starred on This Is Us as Beth Pearson since 2016. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas are also a part of the stacked cast.

Series creator Dan Fogelman confirmed in May that This Is Us will end after six seasons.

"Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing," he tweeted at the time.

"While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended," he continued. "We'll work hard to stick the landing. #ThisIsUs."

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live on CBS and Paramount+.

