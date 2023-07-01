Susan Hall pledges £50m clean air project if she becomes London mayor

Susan Hall says the policy would be funded from the £134 million environmental improvement reserve in the mayor’s budget - David Rose for The Telegraph

The frontrunner to be the Conservatives’ candidate for London Mayor has said she would improve air quality by widening roads in the capital.

Susan Hall has promised £50 million for clean air projects such as making changes to road layouts to remove “pinch points” that create congestion.

Ms Hall, a former leader of Harrow Council and current member of the London Assembly, is taking on the criminal defence barrister Mozammel Hossain KC to be the Tories’ nominee for next year’s mayoral election.

She has emerged as the bookmakers’ favourite to win the nomination and take on Labour’s Sadiq Khan after Daniel Korski dropped out of the contest following a groping allegation, which he denies.

Reverse Ulez plans

Ms Hall has pledged to reverse Mr Khan’s plan to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), under which non-compliant vehicles would be charged £12.50 a day to drive in outer London.

Instead, she is promising a “common sense environment plan” to improve air quality and achieve net zero without “penalising the poorest Londoners”.

Under her plans, London boroughs would be able to apply to a £50 million City Hall funding pot for money to spend on projects to tackle air pollution.

Bids would be considered for areas where pollution is high or likely to have significant health impacts – for example at sites near schools and hospitals.

Eligible projects could include “road improvements that reduce congestion and idling” or the installation of air filtration technology at pollution “hotspots”.

Ms Hall said: “I want London to be a safer, cleaner and happier city.

“Improving air quality and achieving net zero are very important to this mission, which is why I am announcing that if I am elected mayor, I would invest £50 million in tackling air pollution hotspots.

“I will also set out a common sense environment plan, which makes progress on our net zero goals without penalising the poorest Londoners.”

She added: “Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion is nothing but a tax on the poorest which does next to nothing to deal with air pollution, which is why I would stop it on day one.”

‘Tackling air pollution where it is’

Ms Hall said the policy would be funded from the £134 million environmental improvement reserve in the mayor’s budget.

Her campaign team pointed to Coventry’s local air quality plan as an example of where local politicians have sought to tackle pollution through changes to road layouts, such as the widening of roads, introduction of additional lanes and changes to traffic signalling systems.

Ms Hall said her approach would target the specific areas of concern because air pollution is not evenly distributed.

“My focus will be on tackling air pollution where it is, instead of blanket policies that are more about generating revenue than solving the problem,” she said.