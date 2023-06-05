Susan Boyle Shares That She Had A Stroke Last Year, As She Makes Return To The Stage

Susan Boyle performing at the BGT final on Sunday night

Susan Boyle has disclosed that she suffered a stroke last year.

During Sunday night’s Britain’s Got Talent final, the Grammy-nominated singer returned to the show where she first made a name for herself, giving a surprise rendition of her signature track I Dreamed A Dream with fellow performer Lucie Jones.

After the performance, presenters Ant and Dec shared that Susan had a “small stroke” in 2022, with her BGT appearance marking her first performance since then.

She later opened up about the medical condition in an Instagram post, telling fans: “This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke.

“For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again and tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, I Dreamed A Dream.”

Susan auditioned for the third series of BGT back in 2009, with the video of her I Dreamed A Dream performance going viral the world over.

That year, she eventually finished in second place behind dance troupe Diversity, although she went on to become one of BGT’s biggest ever success stories.

Susan Boyle performing during the BGT final in 2009

Her first ever album – also titled I Dreamed A Dream – became the fastest-selling debut ever in the UK, topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

It also earned Susan a nomination at the Grammys, as did its follow-up The Gift.

Susan’s most recent album was the greatest hits collection Ten, which peaked at number five in the UK in 2019.

