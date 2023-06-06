Susan Boyle reveals she had a stroke: 'I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back'

"Britain's Got Talent" alum Susan Boyle's journey back on stage was a long trek after suffering a stroke last year.

Boyle, 62, returned to the British singing competition on Sunday to sing for the show's Season 16 finale. There, she joined the West End cast of "Les Misérables" to perform "I Dreamed a Dream." The song skyrocketed her career when she sang it as a contestant on "BGT" in 2009.

The Scottish singer shared that getting back on the "BGT" stage felt "great," adding, "It is extra special for me actually because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke."

"I fought like crazy to get back on stage and I have done it," she continued.

"BGT" creator and judge Simon Cowell commended Boyle for making a comeback despite her medical scare. "Susan, we owe you so much and I knew you weren’t well, but if anyone was going to come back you were going to come back because it wouldn’t be the same without you," Cowell, 63, said.

Boyle shared photos on Instagram of her return to "BGT" and opened up about how the stroke affected her ability to sing.

"This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke," she wrote.

Susan Boyle performed "I Dreamed a Dream" at the "Britain's Got Talent" Season 16.

The "Wild Horses" singer added: "For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, 'I Dreamed A Dream.'"

Boyle rose to popularity during Season 3 of "BGT." She made it to the finale, where she came in second behind dance group Diversity.

Her debut album in 2009 paid tribute to her impactful "BGT" performance. The project was titled "I Dreamed a Dream" and included her rendition.

