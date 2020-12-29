'Survivors of solitary confinement'

Johnny Perez, Jack Morris, Pamela Winn, Opinion contributors
·10 min read

Introduction by Johnny Perez

There were significantly fewer mouths to feed in my apartment this Thanksgiving as my family followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation not to travel and not to gather in groups. I'll be doing the same thing for Christmas. And yet, having spent a total of three years in solitary confinement, I am more grateful for the family I can be with than I’ve ever been.

I know I’m not alone.

One of the hardest parts of spending the holidays in solitary confinement was watching the correctional officers clock out early to be home with their families. Overhearing their plans with their sons and daughters only reminded me of how I was arrested for robbery and eventually sent to prison for 13 years, just two days after my first born came into the world.

Johnny Perez
When I read accounts of incarcerated people dying from COVID-19, I remembered once contracting the flu while in solitary, struggling for days with high fever, sweats and chills. Each day, corrections officers ensured my request to see a doctor had been passed on. And each day my pleas went unanswered. No aspirin, no decongestant, no extra blankets, no Kleenex, no care.

Today, my past is the present for many incarcerated people who are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than the general public. They are also several times more likely to die from it. Since the arrival of COVID-19 in the U.S., the use of solitary confinement in our nation’s jails and prisons has risen 500%, mostly as a means of containing a health crisis which continues to permeate every crevice of carceral institutions across the United States.

There are humane COVID-19 mitigation proposals on the table like releasing anyone with less than 365 days left on their sentence or anyone who does not pose a danger to public safety, including people who are especially vulnerable like the elderly and women who are expecting. But our leaders continue to ignore the humanity of the incarcerated and place them in situations that can turn any prison sentence into a death sentence.

The Nelson Mandela Rules, a set of revised minimum standards on the treatment of incarcerated individuals, call for United Nations member states to prohibit indefinite or prolonged solitary confinement beyond 15 consecutive days for all incarcerated people, and ban solitary altogether for vulnerable groups, including people with mental illnesses.

Fifteen consecutive days can cause permanent psychological harm but is shockingly common in the United States: Nearly 15% of people held in solitary confinement have been there for more than one year, and nearly 30% have been in solitary confinement for one to three months, according to a 2016 report.

While leading the National Religious Campaign Against Torture’s movement against solitary confinement, I work with many faith leaders, who, despite coming from different communities, all share the common values of humanity, redemption, and the golden rule of treating others with radical compassion.

It's tempting to think spending two weeks in solitary is worth saving a life from COVID-19. But it’s never just two weeks. Before COVID-19, corrections officers were already notorious for arbitrarily normalizing solitary as a means of punishment. Today, that normalization has been marred by the smoke of the current health crises and a historical election. When combined with a lack of transparency, accountability and political leadership, departments of corrections, bereft of accountability, perpetuate sickness and death.

This it’s-for-your-own-good policy, on its face, may seem like the most humane option available, but ask yourself this: If you suspected that you had COVID-19 and you knew that if you reported it to prison staff, it would result in your being placed for at least two weeks in a tiny cell with only a toilet and a bed and no visitors or entertainment (only allowed to leave for one hour each day), would you tell?

Because of COVID-19, Americans are missing their extended families. Seniors want to hug their grandchildren; nieces want to see their aunts; and everyone is getting a taste of the pain of being separated from the people they love. This year approximately 300,000 incarcerated people will spend their holidays in solitary, more alone than anyone else could be.

Below are accounts by two other survivors of solitary confinement on what it was like for them to be completely isolated over the holidays when we’re meant to be the most together. In reading them and as we proceed through the holiday season, regardless of the faiths we hold, may we find it within our hearts to agree that torture has no place in our prisons and that all are entitled to compassion and care.

Johnny Perez is the director of the U.S. Prisons Program at the National Religious Campaign Against Torture.

PAMELA WINN

I was 20 weeks pregnant in September 2008, when I miscarried in my cell. The jail where I was detained until trial was on overnight lockdown from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., meaning no corrections officer would be making the rounds for hours. The room was too dark to see, but, being an OB-GYN nurse, I knew what was happening. In a jail cell, there’s no call button to alert someone of a medical emergency, so when my cellmate awoke to find me writhing in pain, she had no recourse other than to scream out to the other women in my unit who, in turn, also started screaming that I needed help.

After 2 a.m., officers finally arrived and initially took me to the designated medical room at the facility, debating over whether they should call the marshal or 9-1-1. The nurse called the staff medical doctor, who knew me to be a nurse and who directed the nurse to follow my instructions.

Pamela Winn
The moment I arrived at the hospital, I was handcuffed to the bed and put in a room. As a nurse and doctor examined me, two male officers stood directly behind them watching the exam very closely. My legs were in stirrups, and the nurse informed me that I had indeed lost my baby. The officers had thrown sheets that I had bled on, and that had contained the fetus, into the trash.

Once the examination was over, I was transported back to the jail and placed in solitary confinement under “medical supervision.” In the name of my own “safety” I spent the next eight months completely alone, with no books, no television, no phone access, no visitors, nothing but a bed, a toilet and myself.

The next two months were shear torture. I replayed in my mind the trauma I had just endured. I wondered whether my sons were OK. Did my sons know I had lost the baby? Did the baby's father know? As October passed into November, I realized that this would be the first holiday season my children would spend without me.

Thanksgiving came and went with nothing, not even a special meal, to observe it. The agony continued. Every year my family would put up a tree on Dec. 12 in advance of the 12 days of Christmas. What kind of holiday would my sons have without me? There was just no way to know because I couldn’t speak with them.

After the holiday, I was transferred to another jail and again placed in solitary confinement for my own “safety,” because the jail was considered a hostile environment for people with federal charges for white-collar crime. I had been charged with health and bank fraud.

It would be almost eight months before I spoke to my sons and to the father of the child I lost.

As a trained medical professional who has witnessed firsthand the horrors awaiting anyone whose health is at the mercy of a jail or prison, it breaks my heart thinking about the thousands of lives that have been and will continue to be ended unnecessarily because of gross negligence.

I bought a house in August, became a grandmother in November, and this year I’ll be hosting my granddaughter Aya Alise for her first Christmas. As the holidays arrive and we get frustrated over not being able to see everyone we want to, it’s only right to pause for a moment and consider those who can’t see anyone at all.

Pamela Winn is the the founder of RestoreHER, an organization advocating for better treatment and access to health care for incarcerated women.

JACK MORRIS

I spent 40 years in prison, much of that time in solitary confinement, but never did I stop celebrating the holidays. In fact, the holidays were a lifeline that kept me sane and engaged with the outside world. I never suffered a lack of mother’s love, but geographic realities and her crippling rheumatoid arthritis made visits from her nearly impossible.

The drive from her home in Los Angeles County to Crescent City on the California/Oregon border took approximately 15 hours. One year, the parents of someone in my unit surprised me by bringing my mother with them to visit me over the holidays. During the one hour she was allowed to speak to me, over a phone through plate glass, I could see exhaustion in her face and the crippling pain in her body. It caused me extreme sorrow resulting in me begging her to please, never put herself through the journey again.

Jack Morris
For people serving long sentences in solitary as I did, visitations from friends and family become more and more infrequent. As decades transpire and lives evolve, it is only natural to eventually forget someone behind bars. But that didn’t stop me from caring about my mother and others. I wanted them to know I still remembered them even though I had been incarcerated for so long. I was locked up as a teenager on murder charges. I was an accomplice to the crime.

Every holiday, I would set about making elaborate cards wishing to reach out to everyone in my address book. This was no easy feat. Being in solitary, stringent limits are placed on what one has access to. Sometimes on Christmas I was allowed only paper, pen filler and five envelopes. My Christmas card list was well over 20 people.

I collected old Sunday Los Angeles Times newspapers and was able to extract colors from the newspaper print for use on my cards.

Once the cards were written, drawn and colored, I set about creating enough envelopes to mail them. Using nothing but a paperclip, I cut sheets of paper into a pattern that could be folded to make an envelope. Then I used diluted sealing glue from a real envelope to seal them.

For someone with nothing but time on his hands, these cards made me feel like I had no time to waste. They were how I kept up with what month and day it was. They were how I let others outside know that while they may have forgotten about me over the decades, I would never forget about them. For 40 years, these cards were my only means of expressing love in any form to another person.

This year, I will spend Christmas with my mother who lives with me and my girlfriend. Because of COVID-19 and her age, I am the only family member she can see at Christmas time, but it makes this holiday season and our ability to spend it together no less sacred.

Jack Morris is a peer community health adviser helping formerly incarcerated people reenter society at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center.

