Survivors and grieving families left adrift a year on from South Korea’s deadly Hallowe’en crush

Onlookers, police and paramedics gather where dozens of people suffered cardiac arrest, in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022

Survivors and families of the victims of Seoul’s Hallowe’en crush tragedy say they are still waiting for answers and accountability one year on from the disaster that claimed 159 lives in the South Korean capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon.

Ahead of the first anniversary of the catastrophe this Sunday, grieving relatives are calling for an independent investigation to explain why the authorities failed to prevent so many young people being crushed to death as more than 100,000 revellers squeezed into the area’s narrow streets.

Traumatised and frustrated, they have accused politicians and officials of shirking responsibility by instead blaming those caught up in the disaster, implying they were disorderly or possibly taking drugs.

Seoul’s city government has announced additional police officers will patrol entertainment hotspots this weekend, and has rolled out a new crowd monitoring system that triggers an emergency response if overcrowding is detected.

But the continuing lack of clarity over last year’s disaster continues to torment survivors and victims’ families, prolonging their agony.

Yu Hyung-woo lost his daughter Yu Yeon-ju in the crush - JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“It’s been a year since the tragedy, but the truth hasn’t been revealed, and no one has been held accountable by admitting, ‘It’s my mistake,’ or ‘It’s my fault’,” Yu Hyoung-woo, whose daughter Yu Yeon Joo died in Itaewon, told reporters in Seoul this week.

“To this day, our bereaved families have never received a formal briefing from the government about the tragedy,” said Mr Yu, who is now Vice-President of the 10.29 Itaewon Disaster Bereaved Families group.

“It’s been over a year since we began questioning everything that happened on the day of the tragedy, what happened in the immediate aftermath, what was recorded in the first aid logbooks, and more.”

Unanswered questions

An initial police investigation concluded in January that the crush was a “man-made disaster”.

It found that, on the night of the catastrophe, local government officials had failed to put adequate crowd-control measures in place and that the police for hours ignored the desperate calls made by panicked victims as they pleaded with the emergency services to intervene.

Story continues

But there has been little explanation as to why these mistakes were made, particularly as it was widely anticipated that huge crowds would descend on Itaewon for the first Hallowe’en celebration since Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted.

Some 23 local officials and police officers were referred for prosecution for negligence, but to date no verdicts have been delivered.

Victims’ families are aggrieved that no senior government officials have been held to account.

Police officers stand guard at the alleyway in the immediate aftermath of the crush - Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

CCTV has been installed at the scene of the crush as part of safety measures - SOO-HYEON KIM/REUTERS

Distance and the language barrier has been especially challenging for the relatives of the 26 foreign victims – many of them students – who came from 14 different countries.

Austrian Nari Kim, whose younger brother Hong Kim died, described the treatment of foreign families as “heartless” and “brutal” and said it had been very difficult to get basic information and documents from the South Korean authorities.

Desperate to find out precisely when and how her brother died, she had relived the trauma of the event over and again by trawling through YouTube and social media videos to try to catch a glimpse of him.

“We as foreign victim families live in isolation. Nothing is reported to us nor communicated to us,” she said, adding that there was no support system for those who lived abroad to seek help.

She said survivors were “scared to talk” because society and politicians blamed them for going to Itaewon in the first place.

“This is a tactic for the government to turn the spotlight away from all their faults and misconduct,” she said. “159 people died on the streets of Itaewon. This alone should be a reason for further investigation.”

Victims’ relatives visit a public memorial in Seoul for those who died in the disaster - ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The tragedy quickly became politicised, with major parties arguing over who should take the blame.

A slew of parliamentary bills to address shortfalls such as which authority is liable for large events without a specific host, and an opposition-led bill calling for an independent investigation, have so-far stalled.

This week Lee Sang-min, the interior minister, who survived an earlier impeachment bid by opposition politicians, made a public apology for the incident and said he feels “an infinite sense of responsibility”.

In a statement to the Telegraph, the Office of the President said that: “President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed on several occasions that he was ‘heartbroken and deeply sorry as president,’ and this remains unchanged.”

It added: “Our top priority is people’s lives and safety; the government will continue to assess the national safety system and make necessary improvements.”

On Friday, Oh Se-hoon, the Seoul mayor, said he wished to “express my deepest condolences once more, bearing the profound sorrow and heavy responsibility of the tragedy with me.”

He added: “The only way to overcome the agony and sadness of a tragic incident is to make sure such an incident never occurs again,” before outlining new measures to ensure “airtight safety”.

Personal belongings retrieved from the scene of the fatal crush in Itaewon are laid out at a gymnasium for relatives of victims to collect - ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

This included new rules for cooperation on crowd control between city districts and the emergency services, AI CCTVs to automatically monitor footfall, and increased manpower on the streets.

Lee Ju Hyun survived the crowd crush but is still haunted by the memories and distraught by the government’s response in the aftermath.

“It is still too early for us to just say ‘please remember’. There has not been proper closure,” she said.

Like thousands of others, Ms Lee had simply wanted to enjoy the Hallowe’en festivities with two of her school friends.

But after arriving at 9.30pm, one of her friends was slightly injured by a sideboard on the road in the tightly packed jostling crowds and they realised the danger was escalating and decided to go home.

“That’s why we turned around and approached the alley of the incident … and as we were jammed like everyone else I was separated from my friends and that was the beginning of the tragedy when I saw about ten people who had already fallen on the ground,” she said.

Ms Lee’s leg muscles were ruptured in the crush, but she said that in the months that followed, she struggled to get government support and faced victim-blaming. Survivors had been further traumatised by official demands for their financial and phone records to prove they were victims, she said.

Ms Lee said she would visit Itaewon this weekend to “honour the victims” in her own way.

“Itaewon and the Hallowe’en festival are not guilty. Those who are responsible for the crowd control are guilty,” she said. “The victims who went last year are not responsible for what happened.”

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.