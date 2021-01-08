As survivors, they drew sympathy. Becoming activists was a risk they had to take

Karina Bland, Arizona Republic
Pam Simon stood half hidden behind Bill Badger, a retired Army colonel, trying to get up the courage to face the cluster of reporters waiting for them outside New York City Hall.

A few weeks prior, this would have seemed unimaginable.

She’d been at home in Tucson, eating breakfast and reading the newspaper. The headlines that day were about another mass shooting, this one in Aurora, Colorado, where a gunman opened fire in a movie theater during a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.” He killed 12 people. Another 70 were injured, 58 of them from the gunfire.

The shooting angered Simon. “Somebody has to do something,” she thought. Then her phone rang.

Now she stood before reporters who were waiting to hear what she had to say about gun violence and shootings. Badger stepped to the microphone first.

He spoke with authority, only faltering when he mentioned the little girl he’d met on a sunny Saturday outside a Tucson grocery store 18 months earlier. Simon joined him, a comforting hand on his back.

She wasn’t scared anymore. For a former teacher, it was like being in front of a classroom again. She had knowledge to share.

This was the moment she knew she could no longer keep quiet, no matter the cost.

For Roxanna Green, that moment came after the same shooting. Her teenage son had begged to take in a midnight showing of the same movie. They were in another city, but she imagined him being there, in the theater in Aurora.

It had to stop, she decided.

But it didn’t.

Barely six months after Aurora, a gunman killed 20 children, just 6 and 7 years old, and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

That was Mary Reed’s moment, though it had been building for months. This was not a problem she could leave for her children to solve.

For Patricia Maisch, the moment had come much sooner and with a lot less subtlety. Even her son had suggested she tone it down. But she was angry.

They arrived at their moments at different times.

But they started in the same place, on a single day 10 years ago when a gunman fired a flurry of bullets in front of a grocery store outside Tucson.

***

On Jan. 8, 2011, a gunman killed 6 people and wounded 13 others, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, at this supermarket outside Tucson.
Rep. Gabrielle Giffords invited constituents to meet her at a Safeway supermarket on the morning of Jan. 8, 2011. It was to be a casual, meet-your-congresswoman gathering, where anyone could stop and ask questions, offer comments and shake hands.

Minutes into the event, a gunman intent on killing Giffords fired into the crowd. He killed six people and wounded 13 others, including Giffords, who was shot in the head.

The gunman, Jared Loughner, was tackled at the scene and arrested. He later pleaded guilty in the attack, and, in November 2012, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

After the shooting, there were funerals, a somber presidential visit and the kind of international spotlight no city wants.

There were moments of silence, memorial walks and runs, benefit concerts and candlelight vigils. There were calls for unity and civil discussion about mental health issues.

There was little talk about guns.

But in the months and years that followed, one shooting after another killed scores more Americans in cities across the country. Aurora. Newtown. Orlando. Parkland. Las Vegas. El Paso.

In the days after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, now a U.S. senator, concluded that they could no longer say and do nothing as the casualties climbed. They formed an anti-gun violence organization and went after the powerful National Rifle Association.

One by one, other survivors arrived at the same conclusion as Kelly and Giffords, that only one thing would make a real difference: reasonable gun control.

And one by one, they followed Giffords and Kelly into activism, coaxed at times by a nonprofit group founded by mayors.

No one understands the issue better, they believe, than people who have lost someone they loved to gun violence, or people who have been shot themselves and survived.

Or those who have suffered both.

The survivors began to speak at events. They wrote books, they marched and protested, they testified before Congress, lobbying tirelessly for gun-safety and gun-control measures.

It was risky, for all of them. As survivors, they were treated with sympathy and goodwill. As activists, they drew criticism and hostility.

Green’s daughter, Christina-Taylor, was just 9 when she was shot and killed. For a mother, nothing people say could be harder than that. She can handle the remarks, even when they’re disrespectful.

For Simon, speaking up felt like a responsibility, no matter the consequences. No one else should have to go through this.

Reed has received death threats, but, "I couldn't leave it alone," especially not after the Newtown shooting.

Maisch isn’t easily scared, not after what she’s been through.

“It’s not like they’re going to shoot us,” she said. “I may be stupid, but I’m not afraid.”

They have joined a growing movement in the last decade, offering support and advocating for safer communities. They’ve taken on the NRA, thwarted bills, elected candidates and strengthened gun-safety and gun-control laws across the country.

There is strength in numbers, they have learned, and their numbers have grown.

Still, it would have be easier to keep quiet.

Easier because even when you are the parents of a little girl who was murdered by a disturbed man with a high-capacity semiautomatic gun, if you speak out for any kind of gun regulation, you become a target.

Easier because even when you have scars on your arms or your back or your chest from gunshot wounds, if you advocate for universal background checks or limiting the number of rounds of ammunition guns can hold, people will call you names.

Some will threaten you. Friends will abandon you.

But for each of the activists, there came a moment when they knew they couldn’t keep quiet.

Pam Simon

Simon was standing at a table covered with newsletters, pamphlets and cards on the morning of Jan. 8, 2011, about 8 feet from where Giffords spoke with the first people in line.

Simon had worked for Giffords as her part-time community outreach coordinator since 2006. They’d been friends since Giffords was a state legislator and Simon, a teacher for 23 yeas before retiring, was president of the Marana Education Association.

She spotted Jim Tucker and his wife, Doris, second and third in line, and called out to the staff member with a camera: “That’s the couple that wants their picture with Gabby.”

Simon heard a pop-pop-pop. She thought it was firecrackers. “What a bad joke,” she thought.

Then she was face-down on the asphalt.

“I’ve been shot,” she said. She said it three times, though whether out loud or in her mind, she doesn’t remember.

Pamela Simon poses for a photo in her backyard in Tucson on Dec. 14, 2020.
Simon could hear screaming, feet pounding as people ran, and more popping. The loudest sound was her heart pounding.

She heard a voice, “I’m Bob Pagano. I’m not a medical person, but I’ll stay with you.” Pagano had been in the supermarket when the shooting started.

He took off his sweater and put it under Simon’s face.

Simon asked about Giffords. “She’s my friend,” she choked. She’s alive, Pagano told Simon. He could see Giffords move, her intern, Daniel Hernandez, cradling her head.

Nancy Bowman, a nurse who had been shopping with her husband, felt Simon’s wrist for a pulse. Don’t turn her over, Bowman told Pagano. She had fallen with her right arm against her chest, which was putting pressure on her wounds.

The EMTs arrived. “One, two, three,” Simon heard them say as they turned her onto a stretcher. She felt them cut through her clothes.

The bullet had torn through her wrist and entered her chest. It missed her heart by a fraction of an inch and ricocheted to her left hip.

In surgery, Dr. Randall Friese decided not to remove the bullet. It was in too deep and it hadn’t hit any vital organs. It cracked her ribs and pelvic bone, but they would heal over time. His only worry was infection.

In her hospital room, Simon didn’t turn on the news. She didn’t think she could stand knowing.

That night, a friend texted, “I’m so sorry about Gabe.” Simon sobbed to learn that Gabe Zimmerman, Giffords’ director of community outreach, had been killed. He was 30 and like a son.

Over the next few days, she’d learn about the rest, how many had been injured, how many killed.

Before Simon was released from the hospital, she insisted on seeing Giffords and squeezed her friend’s hand.

C.J. Karamargin, Giffords' communications director at the time, asked if Simon could come to the office on Friday to meet Pagano. Simon never saw him, only heard his voice.

Simon was pale, morphine dulling her pain, but she wanted to thank him. Her son, Fritz, pushed her wheelchair, trailed by husband Bruce and daughter Summer.

When reporters at the office asked about gun control, Simon didn’t answer.

Instead, she said, “If there is an issue that I want to focus on more out of this, it's the issue of helping educators and others to identify the young people who are isolated and are suffering from mental health issues.”

It was an answer she would give again and again. She couldn’t talk about gun control.

She worked for Giffords, a gun owner and proponent of the Second Amendment. Congressional staffers must be careful about expressing their opinions.

Simon grew up with a dad and brothers who hunted. Back then, people joined the NRA to learn how to shoot and about firearm safety.

She’d read news stories about gun violence. It happened to other people in other places.

“I think that is the case for a lot of people,” Simon said, “until it happens to them.”

The next day, when Simon got out of bed, she fainted. The bullet had caused an infection and would have to come out.

Dr. Peter Rhee showed it to her after the surgery. Groggily, Simon asked if she could keep it. But Rhee put it in a plastic container to give to the FBI.

Simon went back to work five weeks after she was shot. It was too soon, but Zimmerman was dead, and Giffords and district director Ron Barber, who had been shot in the cheek and left thigh, still were recovering.

Giffords resigned in January 2012 to focus on her recovery. Barber was elected to finish her term. They closed Giffords’ Tucson office in June.

Simon packed up her belongings, wondering what she’d do next.

“I got to live, so what is expected of me?” she asked herself.

And one morning, Simon sat at the table at breakfast, reading a newspaper story about the mass shooting in the movie theater in Aurora, Colorado.

“Somebody has to do something,” she thought.

Her phone rang. Chris Kocher, a special counsel with the nonprofit group Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a group of mayors advocating for universal background checks, was recruiting survivors of gun violence to share their stories, to put real faces on the issue.

That was the call that brought Simon to New York on July 30, 2012.

Simon and Badger met with New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who had started Mayors Against Illegal Guns in 2006.

Kocher handed Simon a folder filled with statistics about gun violence. It was a complicated issue, touching on mental health, domestic violence, education and politics. Simon had a lot to learn.

“It was staggering to me,” she said.

As Simon and Badger left Bloomberg’s office, Kocher said, “There may be some reporters out front. If you’d be willing to speak to them, that would be great.”

Simon hung back, scared, as Badger stepped to the microphone. As a Republican, gun owner and veteran, he spoke with authority. He only faltered when he spoke of Christina-Taylor Green, the 9-year-old girl he’d met that day who was shot and killed.

Simon joined him. She wasn’t scared anymore. She wasn’t on the steps of City Hall in New York, talking to the media. She was in front of a classroom.

“I have something to say,” she thought. "I have an experience. I am speaking with authority.”

She doesn’t remember exactly what she said, only that she told her story and, for the first time, expressed her opinion about the need for reasonable gun control.

“From that moment on, it was the start of a new life,” Simon said. She decided, “Anything I can do to make this better, I will.”

Simon hasn’t been scared to speak up since.

Simon, who's 73, knows not everyone wants to hear what she has to say, especially lawmakers.

She’s used to talking to people who don’t want to listen. She once persuaded an eighth-grade boy who wasn’t interested in Shakespeare to play Brutus in “Julius Caesar.”

The more Simon speaks up, the stronger she feels.

“Having a cause is very healing," she said.

Pamela Simon holds the bullet that was removed from her body following the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting.
Three years after the shooting, she was contacted by the FBI, asking if there was any evidence from the scene — clothing, materials from the office — she wanted back.

Simon wanted only one thing. The bullet.

She keeps it on her desk, still in the plastic container.

Roxanna Green

Roxanna Green sent her daughter, Christina-Taylor, back inside the house for a sweatshirt, the pink one with a peace sign on it. Their neighbor Suzi Hileman was taking Christina-Taylor, newly elected to her student council, to meet Giffords.

Green waved as they left and then took her son Dallas to karate. Green expected Christina-Taylor home in plenty of time for dinner.

Outside the Safeway, Christina-Taylor and Hileman were standing hand-in-hand near the front of the line when the shooting erupted. They ran, still holding hands.

To the gunman, they probably looked about the same size, Hileman, tiny at not quite 5 feet, and Christina-Taylor, the tallest kid in third grade.

Hileman was shot three times and survived. Christina-Taylor was shot once, in the back. She died at the scene.

Roxanna Green had never done more than join the PTA to draw attention to herself. Then at the most vulnerable time in her life, she and her family found themselves on display, mourning with a world audience.

Not long after the shooting, Green got a call from Bloomberg, asking if she could get involved in a national plan to prevent gun violence.

It was too soon.

In the months that followed, the Greens stayed out of the public eye. It was all they could do to get through each day.

Instead, the family started the Christina-Taylor Green Memorial Foundation to do good deeds in their little girl's name, focusing on her interests in athletics, arts and academics.

They bought laptops for local schools, supported grief-support programs for kids, ran an annual holiday toy drive, and built a ropes course for the Girl Scouts, a healing garden at a church, a playground at Mesa Verde Elementary School, where Christina-Taylor had been a student, and the Christina-Taylor Green Memorial River Park.

Green and Dallas were in New York in July 2012, tagging along on John’s scouting trip for the Dodgers. Dallas begged to take in a midnight showing of the new Batman movie.

Christina-Taylor Green was 9 when she was shot and killed in front of a grocery store outside Tucson in an assassination attempt on then-Rep. Gabby Giffords.
But Green was tired. She told her son they’d see it when they got home to Tucson.

The next morning, Green saw the chilling news that a gunman had opened fire in a movie theater in Aurora, during a midnight showing of the movie Dallas had wanted to see.

It has to stop, she thought. Green called the people at Mayors Against Illegal Guns.

“What do you need me to do?” she asked.

Green had decided, "I'm going to take every opportunity to speak out."

Five months later, Green stood in front of her TV at home, watching in disbelief the news about the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

She couldn’t move. She thought she might throw up.

Three days later, Green was in New York, appearing at a press conference with Bloomberg. She got in a car and made the drive to Newtown, where she met with families of victims and first responders.

Green knew she was inescapably qualified to understand. She wanted to help.

After her daughter was killed, Green tried grief counseling, and though some people find solace and answers there, she found the most help with other mothers whose children had been killed.

Since then, Green has traveled around the country calling for stricter gun laws, spent time with people whose loved ones were killed, and stood with President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C., as he outlined a series of executive actions on gun safety.

Her husband, John, is a longtime hunter, raised in a hunting family. He takes Dallas bird hunting, along with friends, a few times a year.

Green, who's 55, believes there is plenty of middle ground between moderate gun regulation and any compromise of the Second Amendment. She wants the gun laws on the books to be enforced, and universal background checks and red flag laws legislated nationwide.

Public support is strong. People are beginning to understand. This could happen to anybody. It could be at any grocery store, school, church or workplace.

Tucson&#39;s Christina-Taylor Green Memorial River Park was dedicated weeks after the massacre, and upgrades and a new memorial have been been added.
Green has never liked being in the public eye, but this was important.

"Doing nothing was not an option,” she said.

No one should have to wave to their daughter on a Saturday morning, expecting her in time for dinner, and never have her come home again.

Mary Reed

Mary Reed and her family were second to last in line to see Giffords.

Her daughter, Emma McMahon, 17, had worked as a page for Giffords in Washington and wanted to get a picture of herself with the congresswoman. Her parents had brought a camera.

Reed’s husband, Tom, was by the corner of the building, where her son, Owen, 13, was tossing rocks against the wall.

Suddenly there was a popping noise. Reed saw the gunman, just feet away.

She shouted for Tom and Owen to run. She pushed her daughter against the wall and covered her with her body.

The gunman fired under one of Reed’s arms and then the other, each bullet lodging in Reed instead.

Mary Reed sits for a portrait in her backyard in Tucson on Oct. 29, 2020.
Reed twisted around to look at the gunman. “Little man, you had better be willing to shoot me while looking me in the eyes,” she thought. He dropped the gun from her head and shot her in the back.

When he paused to reload the gun, two men tackled him, pinning him to the ground 5 feet away. The last women in line grabbed the gun's magazine.

Nine months after the shooting, Reed had begun doing research about gun violence, quietly and on her own, trying to understand what had happened to her family.

“We didn’t want to talk about guns,” Reed said. Many of the survivors were gun owners, including Reed and her husband. They’d taught their kids to shoot.

But the statistics were staggering. The number of people shot and killed every day in America. The rate of suicide by guns. The horrifying number of children who get their hands on loaded guns.

“How, as a mother, can you justify having a statistic like that?” Reed thought. “We are a developed country! How? How? How?”

Reed wasn’t sure what to do, or that she could do anything. She thought, “I don’t want to be dragged into politics.”

She needed time to heal and to process what had happened.

That summer brought the shooting in the Colorado movie theater and five months after that, the one at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Reed had to do something.

“In the aftermath a lot of us looked for ways to help,” she said. “We had just been through something absolutely horrible, and we didn’t want any other family to walk that path.”

Gun violence wasn’t political, though she’d learn that’s where much of the holdup is. The NRA was a powerful lobby. To her, it was a public health issue. Too many people were dying.

“What other thing that kills this many Americans a day do we not even study?” she asked. One plane crash kills 100 passengers, and officials spend years analyzing what went wrong and issuing reports.

In 2012, Reed got a call from someone at Mayors Against Illegal Guns, asking if she would get involved.

“Survivors of gun violence have the moral authority to call out their elected officials and say, ‘Hey, why aren’t you doing something? Anything?’” Reed said. "This is important."

The mayors group joined with another to form Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that advocates for gun control and against gun violence. Reed is a senior survivor fellow in the organization's survivor network, a national group of people who have experienced gun violence.

She meets with lawmakers, business owners and community groups and attends legislative hearings and rallies, a congenial and approachable figure. A mom. She’s hard to ignore. When lawmakers tried to walk away from her, she asked, “Why can't you discuss this with me? I lived it."

Reed advocates for background checks on all gun purchases and other reasonable controls that count prevent another shooting like hers, like red flag laws that permit police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves.

Reed, who's 62, tells her story and helps other survivors tell theirs, teaching storytelling classes and coaching them over the phone.

“I want to elevate their voices,” Reed said. They deserve to be heard.

Every shooting makes her work harder. She wants one thing, for people to be safe.

“I am asking people to be brave, to be bold,” Reed said. “Don’t wait until it happens to you or your family.”

Patricia Maisch

Patricia Maisch was the third person to sign in to meet Giffords. It had been a contentious reelection, and she wanted to thank Giffords for voting for an economic stimulus package that helped her and her husband’s small heating and cooling company.

Because she was a half-hour early, Maisch headed into the Safeway to shop. When she came out, the line stretched around the building, at least 20 or so people long.

She asked the man with a clipboard, Giffords’ intern, Hernandez, if people would meet Giffords in the order they signed in. He hesitated and said he’d see what he could do.

Don’t worry about it, Maisch told him. She went to the end of the line.

It may have saved her life.

Patricia Maisch looks up to the sky while sitting for a portrait at the Christina-Taylor Green Memorial River Park on Dec. 14, 2020.
The gunman shot Giffords first and then at those at the front of the line. Maisch knew the bang-bang-bang was gunshots as soon as she heard it, though she’s not sure why. She’d never fired a gun or been nearby when one was fired.

She saw the gunman heading down the line, shooting as he went.

Maisch knew if she ran, it would make her a target. She laid down and pressed her face against the building. Maybe he wouldn’t notice her.

Bang. Bang. Bang.

“I’m next,” she thought. “He’s going to shoot me next.”

She wondered if it would hurt, if she would live through it. She wished she had told her son she loved him before she’d left the house that morning.

The shooting paused. The gunman was out of ammunition. In that moment, two men tackled him, pinning him to the ground 5 feet from where Maisch had turned over on the ground.

"Get the gun!" yelled one of the men. Badger, the retired Army colonel, was bleeding from the head where a bullet had grazed him.

“Get the gun!” he yelled again. Maisch could hear the desperation in his voice.

The gun was in his right hand. Maisch couldn't reach it, but she saw him dig into his pocket with his left hand for more ammunition. If he could reload, she thought, he could start shooting again.

Maisch grabbed the extra magazine.

Badger and the other man, Roger Salzgeber, held the gunman down, but his legs were flailing. Maisch worried the gunman might break away. She put one knee on each of his ankles.

“Ow! Ow!” the gunman yelled. “You’re hurting me!”

Maisch always did have bony knees. She pressed down harder. After a few minutes, Maisch asked a man standing nearby to take over holding the gunman’s legs, so she could go into the store for paper towels. She made a compress for Badger’s head.

“Press hard,” Badger told her. It helped with the pain.

Maisch’s husband, John, was nearby having breakfast with a friend. Maisch saw him in the parking lot, searching for her.

“I’m over here!” she called to him. “I’m OK!”

Maisch held onto the magazine until she could give it to a sheriff’s deputy. It was 3 p.m. before they left, questioned twice by sheriff’s deputies and twice by FBI agents.

What was usually one of the busiest intersections in Tucson was empty, the roads blocked off for a mile in all directions. The world felt different.

How could this have happened?

The next day, 60 reporters congregated in Maisch’s front yard, wanting to interview her about the shooting. She came out to talk on the condition they’d leave afterward. They were clogging the street and bothering her neighbors.

Maisch answered questions about the shooting. Someone asked if she agreed with Pima County Sheriff Clarence W. Dupnik, who blamed lax gun laws and an acrimonious political climate for the violence.

Maisch said she did. She was physically unharmed, but she’d never forget how scared she was, and what she saw. She was grateful to be alive.

“OK,” she thought. “I’ve been given a voice. What am I going to do with it?”

Her chance came a few weeks later when she got a call from Mayors Against Illegal Guns, asking if she could join them at an event at the Tucson library. The day before, someone from the group called to ask, “Can we see your remarks?”

“I’m making remarks?” Maisch asked.

It would be the first time she had ever spoke in public. She wrote something up and asked her son Sean to read it over.

“You better tone it down a little bit, Mom,” he told her.

At the event, Maisch met Emily Nottingham, Gabe Zimmerman’s mother. She also met Nancy Bowman, a nurse who had been shopping at Safeway and cared for the wounded. They would become good friends.

When it was her turn at the microphone, Maisch said, “We must now work to prevent such violence in the future.” She paused and added, “How much sorrow, how much blood, how many injuries — both physical and emotional — must we endure before taking action?"

She would take action. Maisch made more appearances like that first one. She never did tone it down.

Maisch is outspoken, always has been, and stubborn, too. When she was 5, she drank milk that tasted off and told her mom, “I’m never drinking this again, and you can’t make me.” Her mother didn’t try.

In 2013, Maisch was in Washington, D.C., for the dedication of a conference room at the Capitol named for Gabe Zimmerman. On the trip, she joined other survivors and families of victims of gun violence in the Senate gallery to watch lawmakers vote on an amendment to expand gun background checks.

It fell six votes short.

Maisch stood up and broke the rules of the Senate. She shouted, “Shame on you!” She wasn’t the only person who said it, but she was the loudest. Her husband always said she should be a drill sergeant.

“It was a combination of being really pissed off and it being part of my personality,” Maisch said.

She was escorted out of the Senate chamber by police and held for two hours while they ran a background check on her.

“A two-hour background check for shouting, but I can buy a gun without a background check,” she said, remembering that day.

At another event that year in Iowa, Maisch confronted Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican who had voted against comprehensive background checks.

“The NRA, the gun lobby and the gun manufacturers are saturated in the blood of innocents and Senator Grassley and a number of our legislators have blood on their hands,” she said.

Three years later, in another run-in with Capitol police, Maisch was arrested in the Capitol Rotunda during a sit-in to demand a vote on gun control measures.

Maisch held a picture of the six people killed in the Tucson shooting. Officers warned them to disperse or be arrested. Maisch was one of six arrested. They were handcuffed, taken to the police station, shackled to a wall and held for four hours.

Maisch was charged with civil disobedience and fined $50. She didn’t mind.

Maisch bristles when there is a mass shooting and politicians contend it is too soon to talk about gun control, offering thoughts and prayers instead.

“Thoughts and prayers are a pile of crap,” Maisch said. “Action is what we need from them.”

Maisch doesn’t say people were “lost” in gun violence.

“Their families didn’t ‘lose’ them. They weren’t irresponsible,” she said. “They were murdered.”

The worst thing Maisch could possibly ever imagine was John and Roxanna Green holding their daughter for the last time. But there was something worse than that.

The parents of many of the children killed in Newtown couldn’t even do that. Their children’s bodies were so torn apart by the ammunition the gunman used, they couldn’t hold them one last time.

Oh, is this difficult to hear? Maisch said. Is it difficult to speak about gun reform laws?

“I’ll tell you what’s difficult,” she said. “Seeing six people dead on a sidewalk, one of them a 9-year-old girl.” Her voice catches as she speaks. It makes her so angry.

“It’s not like in the movies,” Maisch said. People should know. It’s worse. The bodies turned from pink, to blue, to gray.

“I don’t want that to happen to anyone else,” she said. “I don’t want anyone else to witness that.”

Maisch, who’s 71, wears colorful silicone bracelets on both arms, 20 or so of them. Each represents someone killed by gun violence.

The pink bracelet is for Lindsay Key, who was 19 when she was shot and killed in Chandler in 2006. The gray one is for Alex Teves, killed in the theater in Aurora. Maisch is close to his mother, Caren Teves.

The purple bracelet on her left arm is for Christina-Taylor Green. “I wear that one closest to my heart,” Maisch said, turning it on her arm.

Patricia Maisch wears about 20 silicone bracelets representing people killed by gun violence.
“I wear them to remember,” Maisch said, and to encourage conversations.

She is friends with Roxanna. “I know how much she loved that little girl,” Maisch said. Her eyes fill with tears.

It’s harder for Maisch to talk about gun violence now than it was 10 years ago.

Because when the Tucson shooting happened, the people there were strangers. Now those people, and the families of the people who were killed, are like family to her.

Over the years and through her activism, Maisch has become friends with other survivors of gun violence. She doesn’t apologize for her tears.

“If you can’t get emotional about this, you need to get a new cause.”

What she witnessed and what she has learned drive her to show up and speak out.

What happens in a moment can change a life.

Event will mark 10-year anniversary of Giffords shooting

Reach Bland at karina.bland@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8614. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @KarinaBland.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gabby Giffords shooting in Arizona: Who was shot, and how they changed

