Survivors From Besieged Ukraine City Describe the Horrors of the Invasion: 'They Destroyed Everything'

Mariupol

SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Mariupol

Survivors from the southern Ukraine port city of Mariupol, which has been under siege by invading Russian forces since early March, described the horrors of the invasion in interviews to The Washington Post, telling the outlet "everything" was destroyed.

Passengers from a convoy of vehicles that were granted safe passage by Russia to travel from Mariupol to the southeastern town of Zaporizhzhia spoke to the Post this week and described living on raw grains and dried pasta while hiding underground amid the shelling.

"The ground was shaking," one Mariupol resident, named Ruslana, told the Post, adding: "The scariest thing was that when you went out in the street, you saw that nobody was allowed to collect the bodies. A lot of buildings were on fire. We know that a lot of families burned alive."

Others described survival in Mariupol in similar terms. "There were no light, there was no water," one woman said. "It was hell," said another, per the Times.

RELATED: Russian Troops Want to Conceal Bodies of More Than 10,000 Dead in Mariupol, Ukraine, Mayor Says

Mariupol has apparently become a central target for Russian aggression in recent weeks.

In March, it was reported that a theater in Mariupol, in which hundreds of Ukrainian residents were taking shelter, was bombed — even though the word "children" was written in Russian outside the building.

"On 16 March, Russian air force dropped a powerful bomb on the building of the drama theatre in Mariupol. The theatre building served as a shelter for hundreds of Mariupol residents who had lost their homes as a result of Russian armed forces bombing and shelling the city," a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine read, in part.

"The bomb strike demolished the central part of the theatre building, causing large numbers of people to be buried under the debris. The assessment of the exact number of persons affected is currently impossible due to ongoing shelling," the statement continued.

Story continues

Later that same month, the Associated Press reported that residents of Mariupol had begun burying their dead in a mass grave on the outskirts of the city. Up to 9,000 bodies are feared to be in the mass grave, per Ukrainian officials.

Russian military forces also severely damaged a children's hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet last month, writing: "People, children are under the wreckage Atrocity!"

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his forces had "liberated" the city, saying in public remarks, "the work of the armed forces to liberate Mariupol has been a success. Congratulations."

RELATED: Ukrainians Search from Afar for Missing Family in Devastated Mariupol: 'I Feel More and More Useless'

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

The invasion, ordered by Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces amassed in the region, various countries are offering aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine's Zelenskyy has called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.