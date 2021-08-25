Survivor Winner Parvati Shallow Files for Divorce from Fellow Contestant John Fincher

Parvati Shallow and John Fincher

Parvati Shallow/instagram

Survivor winner Parvati Shallow has filed for divorce from her husband, fellow Survivor contestant John Fincher after four years of marriage, PEOPLE can confirm.

Shallow filed in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to documents obtained by The Blast, which was first to report the news.

Fincher has yet to respond to the filing in court, The Blast reports.

The pair began dating in 2014 and was engaged in January 2017. Just seven months later, they tied the knot in a July 16, 2017, ceremony. They share 3-year-old daughter Alma.

The marriage dissolution documents do not make it clear whether Shallow is petitioning for full custody of their daughter, according to The Blast.

Fincher competed on Survivor: Samoa, which aired in 2009.

Shallow was first cast on season 13, Survivor: Cook Islands, and later on Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs Favorites, which she won in 2008. She also competed on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, where she finished in second place.

She was one of the first five inductees into the Survivor Hall of Fame in 2010. She returned for the shows 40th season, Winners at War, in 2019.

"There was a vulnerability to me this time, coming back out there, that I hadn't had before. There was an emotionality that was uncontrollable," she previously told Entertainment Tonight of her fourth appearance to the show after becoming a mom.

"Even before the game started, when we were in pregame and doing press, if someone asked me about my baby, I would break out into tears. So, I was really at a place in my life that I wasn't able to separate that and put a wall up or a shield up around that vulnerability like I have been able to do in the past. That was really the difference for me."