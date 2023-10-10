‘Survivor’ Villain Jonny Fairplay Has No Regrets About Lying About His Grandma’s Death

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/E!

When Jon Dalton, aka ultimate Survivor villain Jonny Fairplay, answers my Zoom call, he is at a Los Angeles Botox clinic. He laughs at the absurdity of doing a press interview from that waiting room, of all places. “I’m deathly petrified of needles,” he says. “So this smile will disappear in like three minutes.”

It also makes perfect sense for this to be where Fairplay is doing his interview. Botox may be as synonymous with the film and TV industry as the Hollywood sign itself—and Fairplay is, for better or worse, one of showbiz’s most influential, if infamous, players. In the two decades since arriving on the scene, in 2003’s Survivor: Pearl Island, he’s shown no interest in leaving the game. And as his new gig on E!’s House of Villains proves, reality TV fans have no desire to see him go, either.

The new competition series, which premieres Oct. 12, features an all-star roster of reality-TV legends from over the last 20 years—albeit ones who might not be remembered for their heroics or kindness. Among the cast: The Apprentice’s Omarosa Manigualt Newman, Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor, Flavor of Love’s Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas. Throughout the season, they live together in a “lair,” compete in challenges, and must, to borrow the Survivor catchphrase, “outwit, outplay, and outlast” each other.

Fairplay altered the meaning of that tagline 20 years ago, constructing what host Jeff Probst called “the greatest lie in Survivor history.” In a challenge that involved the participation of a loved one from home, Fairplay and his friend Dan schemed to have Dan say that Fairplay’s grandmother died. (She was very much alive, which they both knew.) The sympathy Fairplay earned allowed him to win the challenge and continue ahead in the game; his fellow contestants wouldn’t discover that he lied until after filming was done.

Before he braves the needles at the Botox clinic, we chatted with Fairplay about two decades of reality-TV villainy—and why he doesn’t regret a thing.

I thought it was very fitting that you were the first person who showed up at the lair.

I mean, I started this stuff. I’m the first villain ever. [Survivor costar] Richard Hatch never saw himself as a bad guy. Jerri Manthey felt she was misunderstood. Several others felt they got a bad edit. I went into Survivor: Pearl Islands saying, “I want to be the first ever villain and I want to be the greatest villain.” And I feel like I checked both boxes.

How does it feel to have pulled that off to the extent that, all these years later, you still have that reputation.

That was literally 20 years ago. 2003 was my first season of Survivor. I set the bar pretty high. I’m an innovator, in that I brought the outside game into the inside game of Survivor. Some people said you can’t do that, or asked if it is ethical to do that. I feel like I’ve crossed a lot of boundaries and controversially made changes to the format of reality competition shows as we know it today. That move has stood the test of time. So I’m not surprised. Like LL Cool J said in “Mama Said Knock You Out”: Don’t call it a comeback.

When you heard that this show was assembling all these reality villains who are all, basically, people who followed in your footsteps, how did you feel about that?

I’m the creator. So if you want to test your wares against the guy that literally invented this, bring it. I’m the Undertaker at WrestleMania. I’m not losing.

What did you think of the idea in general, of casting only villains?

It was a dream come true for me. Survivor in the U.S. and Australian Survivor have both done their versions of Heroes vs. Villains, which I think is a great concept. But how do you make it better? Don’t invite the heroes. I mean, heroes are lame. They’re boring. They’re good guys. Superman is like the lamest superhero ever. Look at Hulk Hogan—he tore his T-shirts. Rick Flai bragged about Rolexes and your wife? Those are my heroes.

We see early in the premiere episode that you and Omarosa have had a long connection, which is in contrast to her pricklier relationship with to the other cast members.

I’ve known Omarosa for almost 20 years. We’ve been friends forever. We actually did Celebrity Poker Showdown together. There was a little lady in the crowd who had an oxygen tank. She’s like 80 years old, and she’s screaming, “I hate you, Johnny Fairplay.” I yelled back, “Why don’t you act your age and die?” She started hyperventilating and Omarosa goes to comfort her. I’m like, ‘I must be one of the greatest villains ever. If Omarosa is comforting you, I must be pretty bad.’

When [House of Villains host] Joel McHale joked about the Trump White House in the premiere episode, Omarosa was clearly not happy. How did you feel about that?

Omarosa has been in the Clinton White House and the Trump White House. And if you ask her for her political alliance, [she’ll say] it’s independent and up for hire. Omarosa, get that money. She’s brilliant. Her longevity is because of her.

As you mentioned, it’s been 20 years since that Survivor moment where you made up the story that your grandmother died. Do you feel differently about doing that, all these years later?

My grandmother’s license plate was DEADGMA. She embraced it. I hurt nobody by saying my grandma died. It was a game move, and I was smart enough to bring it into the game. Twenty years ago, people would describe Jonny Fairplay as a liar or a villain. I think 20 years later, they’d call me an innovator and legend. That moment changed my life forever, and for the good.

What is the coolest thing that you’ve gotten to do because of the fact that you were the OG villain?

Oh, House of Villains. I literally woke up one day and I was just like, I can’t believe this. I’ve starved to death on an island for 38 days, and I’ve suffered. But literally waking up in a mansion and having two bottles of Casamigos Reposado every day and low carb IPAs and cornhole and a hot tub. And Johnny Bananas serenading me with a guitar. Win, win, win. I won Celebrity Bull Riding. I was the first ever co-host on Celebrity Fear Factor. I went back for Fans vs. Favorites on Survivor. This is number one. In the history of reality television, you have the 10 greatest villains ever. And I’m there! So if you want the belt, come get it.

