Survivor: Thailand runner-up Clay Jordan dies at 66

Clay Jordan, the Louisiana restaurateur known for coming in second place on the fifth season of Survivor, died Thursday at 66.

His daughter, Shanda Jordan, announced the news on Facebook. "Clay Brooks Jordan, my sweetheart of a Dad, went to heaven to meet Jesus and be reunited with his beautiful bride!" she wrote. "Andy and I are so heartbroken, but we get comfort from knowing they are together and he is no longer in pain. We love you, Dad! You will forever be my HERO!"

A cause of death has not been disclosed, but PEOPLE reports that Jordan died "after a short illness."

Clay Jordan

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect Clay Jordan

Jordan's season of Survivor was filmed in Thailand in 2002. He was 46 at the time, and lasted all 39 days without getting voted out. He eventually lost to Brian Heidik in the final Tribal Council, in a close vote of 4-3.

Fellow Survivor: Thailand contestant Robb Zbacnik recently told EW that the whole season 5 cast got together for a video chat during the pandemic. "We had a Zoom call reunion for charity, and it was so dope," he said. "It was good to chat with the gang, and Clay Jordan is hysterical."

Jordan's wife, Linda Sue Jordan, died earlier this year after contracting COVID-19. The Jordans are survived by their children, Shanda and Andy, and several grandchildren.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: