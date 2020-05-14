‘Survivor’ Season Finale Hits Ratings Highs; ‘The Masked Singer’ Tops Wednesday
The three-hour season finale of Survivor excelled on all fronts Wednesday night, delivering a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.95 million. The veteran CBS reality competition not only got a two-tenths boost from last week, but also hit a 2 1/2-year high in all metrics and was the night’s most-watched broadcast. The finale marked the show’s best viewership since its 37th season in 2018.
On Fox, The Masked Singer (1.8, 6.97M) had its latest reveal and held steady to win the night in the demo. The Fox singing competition was followed by its aftershow After The Mask (0.9, 3.89M), which also held steady in the demo.
ABC aired a quartet of season finales for its Wednesday comedy block, with The Goldbergs (0.8, 4.19M) steady with its previous episode and Schooled (0.7, 3.28M), American Housewife (0.6, 3.09M) and Single Parents (0.5, 2.28M) following with upticks in the demo as they all await renewal news.
Elsewhere, NBC and the CW aired repeats.
