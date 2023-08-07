'Survivor' Season 45: New season premiere date, start time, episode details

The 45th season of "Survivor" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, on CBS.

Hit reality show "Survivor" is set to return for its 45th season this fall on CBS, the network announced last week.

The show teases 18 "determined new castaways" being split into three tribes of six as they form a new society Fiji.

This season "continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky advantages, game-changing twists and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits," the network said in a news release.

The long-running reality series has been a hit since premiering in 2000. Last season saw Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho crowned as the champion and winner of $1 million.

While the cast for the upcoming season has not yet been announced, CBS has announced some details about Season 45. Here's what to know.

When does 'The Amazing Race' start? Season 35 premiere date, time, how to watch

'Survivor' Season 45 premiere date, start time

The 45th season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch 'Survivor': Channel, streaming information

'Survivor' will be broadcast on its longtime home, CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

'Survivor' Season 45 episodes

The show will have 90-minute episodes for the entire 13-episode season, CBS confirmed to USA TODAY.

'Survivor' host

Emmy Award-winner Jeff Probst returns as host and executive producer of the show.

CBS FALL STRIKE LINEUP: CBS announces key dates for fall strike lineup with 'Yellowstone' and 'Ghosts' (the British one)

'Survivor' Season 45 cast

CBS has not released the list of contestants for the newest season of "Survivor," but noted the individuals competing are from diverse backgrounds and "bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game."

'Survivor' prize

The winner of the show earns the title of "Sole Survivor" and the $1 million prize.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Survivor' Season 45: Premiere date, how to watch or stream new season