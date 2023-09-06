‘Survivor’ Season 45: Meet the 18 Castaways (Photos)
“Survivor” Season 45 has revealed the identities of the 18 castaways competing on the long-running CBS reality series.
The new season, which premieres Sept. 27 at 8 p.m., will air extended 90-minute episodes as the contestants fend for themselves on the islands of Fiji.
As they compete to secure the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize, the castaways will be put to the test in three tribes of six people as they navigate new physical and social surroundings and face challenges testing their bodies and and minds.
Keep reading to get to know this season’s contestants.
Julie Alley, 49
Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee
Current Residence: Brentwood, Tennessee
Occupation: Estate attorney
Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup, 30
Hometown: O’Fallon, Illinois
Current Residence: O’Fallon, Illinois
Occupation: Gym owner
Drew Basile, 23
Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Grad student
Sabiyah Broderick, 28
Hometown: Locust Grove, Georgia
Current Residence: Jacksonville, North Carolina
Occupation: Truck driver
Austin Li Coon, 26
Hometown: San Jose, California
Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Grad student
Brandon Donlon, 26
Hometown: Sicklerville, New Jersey
Current Residence: Sicklerville, New Jersey
Occupation: Content producer
Sean Edwards, 35
Hometown: Lawrence, New Jersey
Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah
Occupation: School principal
Emily Flippen, 28
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Current Residence: Laurel, Maryland
Occupation: Investment analyst
Kaleb Gebrewold, 29
Hometown: Port Coquitlam, British Columbia
Current Residence: Vancouver, British Columbia
Occupation: Software sales
Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya), 24
Hometown: San Francisco, California
Current Residence: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Singer
Brandon “Brando” Meyer, 23
Hometown: Oak Park, California
Current Residence: Seattle, Washington
Occupation: Software developer
Kendra McQuarrie, 31
Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts
Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Occupation: Bartender
Kellie Nalbandian, 30
Hometown: Weston, Connecticut
Current Residence: New York, New York
Occupation: Critical care nurse
Jake O’Kane, 26
Hometown: Hanson, Massachusetts
Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Attorney
Bruce Perreault, 47
Hometown: West Warwick, Rhode Island
Current Residence: Warwick, Rhode Island
Occupation: Insurance agent
Hannah Rose, 33
Hometown: Woodbridge, Connecticut
Current Residence: Baltimore City, Maryland
Occupation: Therapist
Katurah Topps, 35
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Civil rights attorney
Dee Valladares, 26
Hometown: Havana, Cuba
Current Residence: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Entrepreneur
