‘Survivor’ Season 45: Meet the 18 Castaways (Photos)

“Survivor” Season 45 has revealed the identities of the 18 castaways competing on the long-running CBS reality series.

The new season, which premieres Sept. 27 at 8 p.m., will air extended 90-minute episodes as the contestants fend for themselves on the islands of Fiji.

As they compete to secure the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize, the castaways will be put to the test in three tribes of six people as they navigate new physical and social surroundings and face challenges testing their bodies and and minds.

Keep reading to get to know this season’s contestants.

Julie Alley, 49

Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee

Current Residence: Brentwood, Tennessee

Occupation: Estate attorney

Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup, 30

Hometown: O’Fallon, Illinois

Current Residence: O’Fallon, Illinois

Occupation: Gym owner

Drew Basile, 23

Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Grad student

Sabiyah Broderick, 28

Hometown: Locust Grove, Georgia

Current Residence: Jacksonville, North Carolina

Occupation: Truck driver

Austin Li Coon, 26

Hometown: San Jose, California

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Grad student

Brandon Donlon, 26

Hometown: Sicklerville, New Jersey

Current Residence: Sicklerville, New Jersey

Occupation: Content producer

Sean Edwards, 35

Hometown: Lawrence, New Jersey

Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah

Occupation: School principal

Emily Flippen, 28

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

Current Residence: Laurel, Maryland

Occupation: Investment analyst

Kaleb Gebrewold, 29

Hometown: Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

Current Residence: Vancouver, British Columbia

Occupation: Software sales

Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya), 24

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Current Residence: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Singer

Brandon “Brando” Meyer, 23

Hometown: Oak Park, California

Current Residence: Seattle, Washington

Occupation: Software developer

Kendra McQuarrie, 31

Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Occupation: Bartender

Kellie Nalbandian, 30

Hometown: Weston, Connecticut

Current Residence: New York, New York

Occupation: Critical care nurse

Jake O’Kane, 26

Hometown: Hanson, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Attorney

Bruce Perreault, 47

Hometown: West Warwick, Rhode Island

Current Residence: Warwick, Rhode Island

Occupation: Insurance agent

Hannah Rose, 33

Hometown: Woodbridge, Connecticut

Current Residence: Baltimore City, Maryland

Occupation: Therapist

Katurah Topps, 35

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Civil rights attorney

Dee Valladares, 26

Hometown: Havana, Cuba

Current Residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Entrepreneur

