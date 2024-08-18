Survivor Memphis: Who's in, who's out of the FedEx Cup playoffs with 18 holes to go at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The tournament within the tournament this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship may provide more Sunday drama than the trophy chase as Japan's Hideki Matsuyama opened a five-shot lead at TPC Southwind in Memphis with 18 holes. It represents the largest 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour this season.

But the other 69 players in the 70-man field at the first playoff event still have plenty to play for even if Matsuyama, who is seeking his second win of the season and 10th career Tour title, may be difficult to catch on Sunday. Only the top 50 in the FedEx Cup season-long standings will move on to the BMW Championship, the second leg of the Playoffs, to be held next week at Castle Pines near Denver. Also at stake: qualifying for all the Signature events in 2025 (See "50 is the new 30.")

With the points up for grabs quadruple the value awarded in the regular season, there should be plenty of volatility and that's the way it is shaking out so far with five expected to move on and thus five falling on the wrong side of the cutline. [The winner of the playoff event receives 2,000 points, the second-place finisher gets 1,200 points, third place earns 760 points, fourth place receives 540 and fifth place takes 440 points.] Here's a look at who is projected to advance to the BMW Championship and who would see their season come to an end unless they can bounce back on Sunday.

Nick Dunlap

Dunlap, who started the week at No. 67 in the FedEx Cup, enters the final round alone in second after shooting 66 on Saturday (-12). He's projected to zoom No. 12 in the standings if he were to finish second this week.

Victor Hovland

Victor Hovland needed a good week to be able to defend his title at the BMW Championship and he's coming through in the clutch. On Saturday, he shot 66 to improve to -11 and third overall. He entered the week at No. 57 in the FedEx Cup and he's now projected to jump to No. 20.

Justin Rose

Justin Rose was outside of the top 70 until he finished T-2 at the British Open last month. Now, he's on the verge of locking up a spot in the top 50. He started the week at No. 55 and he's currently T-9, which has him projected to improve to No. 46 and on to Castle Pines.

Harris English

English has experience being on the cutline in past years and it hasn't always gone his way. It's going to be down to the wire again as he started the week at No. 51 and is projected to finish No. 49.

Nick Taylor

Nick Taylor started the week at 52nd in the season-long standings and he enters the final round in Memphis at T-25 and "the Bubble Boy," who is projected at 50th.

Keegan Bradley

Bradley, the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, is going to need a good final round otherwise he will have to play well in the fall or ask for sponsor invites into the Signature events next season. He's struggled this week and is currently T-62, which has sent his ranking at the start of the tournament plummeting from No. 39 to 51st and the first man out of the BMW field.

Cam Davis

Cam Davis, the winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month, started the week at No. 44 in the season-long points race but he's T-53, which has dropped him to No. 52 and on the outside looking in if he wants a tee time in Denver next week.

Max Greyserman

Greyserman, who shot up to No. 47 with his second-place finish last week at the Wyndham Championship, has struggled in Memphis and sits T-62. He's projected to fall to No. 53.

Mackenzie Hughes

Hughes, who started the week at No. 48, called "50 the new 30," so he knows as well as anyone what is at stake on Sunday. He's entering the final round T-58, which has him projected as No. 54 in the standings.

Jake Knapp

Knapp won the Mexico Open earlier this season and was the Bubble Boy at the start of the week. But he's currently 68th in the 70-man field and unless he can improve his position, he's projected to tumble from No. 50 to 56.

