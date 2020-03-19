‘Survivor’ legend shockingly eliminated thanks to her own immunity idol

A transaction of epic proportions went down on Survivor, Wednesday night. Two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, aka the Queen, thought she was going to take advantage of Denise Stapely but her maneuvering ultimately led to her downfall.

Sandra approached Denise and offered to trade her immunity idol for Denise’s two fire tokens. Sandra told Denise she was going to be eliminated and an immunity idol was her only chance of being saved. But what Sandra didn’t know was that Denise already had an immunity idol.

During the double-elimination tribal council, fan-favorite Parvati Shallow was the first contestant to be eliminated. Before the next name was read, Denise played her immunity idol just as Sandra expected. But Sandra didn’t expect Denise to also play an immunity idol for her friend Jeremy, who was also on the chopping block.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a shocking turn of events it was Denise who voted Sandra out. The move surprised fans everywhere and many took to Twitter to congratulate Denise and crown her as the new “Queen of Survivor.”

Denise single-handedly just pulled off one of the greatest moves of all time against Survivor’s two-time winner?!?! #survivor pic.twitter.com/HVGBgL9Zvj — Scott Onestak (@ScottOnestak) March 19, 2020

Denise solidified herself as a LEGEND TONIGHT!! That move was ICONIC!! #SURVIVOR pic.twitter.com/Ktf5i6ty1C — JayIntuitive (@JKIRKLANDD) March 19, 2020

Sandra: *sells her idol for a fire token*

Denise: "You could say this is... game changing."#Survivor pic.twitter.com/YW38l5C0IV — Peridiam (@BillyGiese) March 19, 2020

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Story continues

See how ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant became ‘Beacon of hope’ amidst coronavirus concerns:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.