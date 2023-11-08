“Survivor 45” cast reveals the twists they did not want to see

Unfortunately for them, the show often has other ideas.

Twists. Not unlike Vin Diesel, they come fast and they come furiously on Survivor. Sometimes they are a life preserver, and other times they can completely drown your game. So which twists were the cast of Survivor 45 (airing Wednesdays on CBS) most dreading seeing on their season? We asked them exactly that right before the game began, and a few of them may not be so happy at what transpired.

Like the player who told us "I don't want to see tribe swaps. I know it's going to happen. I just have a feeling chilling down my spine and my bones. You're going to get so comfortable. You're going to have an alliance. And then Jeff's going to be like, 'You know what? We're going to swap, guys.' And then everybody's going to be like, 'Noooooo! So I definitely don't want to see that, but I think it's coming." (And that was not the only person who did not want to see a swap on Survivor 45.)

Robert Voets/CBS The cast of 'Survivor 45'

There was also one contestant not named Brandon Donlon who wanted no part of the Beware Advantages. "A twist that I do not want to see on my season is a Beware Advantage," this mystery player reveals. "Which I know is a really big ask, but it's like when you finally get out there, you're looking through the bushes and you find something — you want that satisfaction of it being yours and yours to use, and so I think a Beware Advantage would be a little bit of a bummer if I ran into it. When I think about the strategy, my mind says to lead somebody else to it, have them take it, read it, and then that way the pressure is off of me, but the knowledge is still in my pocket."

And then there are twists folks just plain don't like. "The Hourglass," says one Survivor 45 player. "I feel like I have PTSD and I didn't even experience that, so I would really like to avoid winning a challenge and them being like, "Oopsies never mind. You actually lost. That would be the worst nightmare status for me, for sure."

On the other hand… "I guess unless I'm on the other side of it!"

To learn the identities of these Tribe Swap, Beware Advantage, and Hourglass-fearing contestants — and to see the twists that the entire cast wanted no part of — check out the video at the top of the post.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

