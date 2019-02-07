Surviving, thriving through turmoil is Patriots' greatest achievement

The confetti has fallen in Atlanta. Shirtless Gronk has paraded in Boston. Tom Brady and Julian Edelman palled around at Disney World.

It’s a stark contrast from the scene in New England less than two years ago.

Then, all the NFL could talk about was the imminent divorce between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Yet here we are, two Super Bowls and one Lombardi Trophy later. And all continues to be well in American sports’ greatest modern dynasty. Just as it was 17 years ago.

Evolution of the Patriots

The narrative has changed dramatically over the course of the Brady-Bill Belichick marriage that has produced six Super Bowl victories. They started as upstart underdogs who shocked the Kurt Warner-led Los Angeles Rams. As they piled on three titles in four years, they became the new millennium’s answer to the 1990s Dallas Cowboys.

Through spygate and deflate-gate, they became reviled by the non-New England public. They continued to win. As a second era of championship Pats has featured new supporting characters in Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, Belichick and Brady have evolved from among the greatest to the absolute GOATS in the minds of many.

Remember when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick hated each other? It doesn’t seem to matter now. (Getty)

Remember when Brady, Belichick hated each other?

But things were legitimately ugly along the way as Brady and Belichick butt heads in a power struggle that saw owner Robert Kraft forced to side with his quarterback and eventually ship Jimmy Garoppolo — Tom Brady’s heir apparent — to the San Francisco 49ers midway through the 2017 season.

A feature from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham months later exposed the rifts in the ranks in New England. Much of it centered around Alex Guerrero, Brady’s friend and personal trainer who Belichick banned from the sidelines. Belichick reportedly didn’t agree with Guerrero’s “alternative medicine” practices or his influence on Patriots players not named Brady.

Belichick was ‘furious and demoralized’

A positive-thinking Brady reportedly grew tired of the criticism and negativity hurled his way by Belichick in private. Meanwhile Belichick was “furious and demoralized” over being forced by Kraft to trade Garoppolo, a sign that Brady had won the power struggle with the backing of the boss.

An exposé in September by ESPN’s Ian O’Connor dove further into the discord, painting a picture of distrust from Brady toward Belichick, whom he believed would “definitely do to him someday what the Colts did to Peyton [Manning].”

Brady wanted a ‘divorce’

The report also noted that Brady believed Belichick “hung him out to dry” in the deflate-gate scandal, laying the blame of deflated footballs at his feet. Given the chance, Brady wanted to “divorce” Belichick.

It was ugly. There was a clear distrust between the two titans of football that had simmered after more than a decade together and led to the two reportedly wanting to be rid of each other.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have seen darker days. (Getty)

Downfall didn’t happen

Which is what makes Sunday’s Super Bowl victory that much more remarkable. Through all this drama, all New England has done is play in a pair of Super Bowls — last year’s heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and this year’s win over the upstart Los Angeles Rams.

Brady won the power struggle. That result has proven beyond all reasonable doubt to have been the correct call. The success speaks loudly.

And Belichick is surely just fine with the end result.

Betting against the Patriots has become losing proposition

Pundits, fans and bettors have been counting the Patriots out for years. This level of winning isn’t supposed to last this long with a quarterback this age.

But it’s reached the point now that there is fear in counting them out. Don’t believe it until you see it. Before the Super Bowl, not a single one among Yahoo’s NFL experts polled picked against the Patriots.

After the win, the Patriots opened in Las Vegas tied with the Kansas City Chiefs just behind the Rams as favorites to win the championship next year. Since then, the line has moved New England to its rightful spot as the betting favorite.

With the NFL evolving to a new era of potent offenses and Brady approaching his 20th season where he’ll be 42 years old, nobody is picking against the Pats.

And it’s because contrarians are tired of being proven wrong.

Patriots’ crowning achievement

The discord exposed over the last two years was supposed to be the glorious wreckage-filled downfall of the once-mighty Patriots.

Instead, New England has continued to crush its opponents and step past its doubters.

In a dynasty considered the greatest in the history of the NFL, no other achievement stands taller.

