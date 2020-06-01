‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Executive Producer Dream Hampton Attached To Direct Cineflix’s ‘Black Wall Street’

Click here to read the full article.

Dream Hampton, the executive producer of Lifetime’s record-breaking documentary Surviving R. Kelly, has been attached to direct and executive produce a Cineflix Productions mini-series on the Tulsa race massacre.

Working titled Black Wall Street, the series will examine Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s controversial attempts to locate the mass graves of 300 African Americans who were slaughtered by white mobs in 1921 during one of the worst episodes of racial violence in U.S. history.

The announcement of the show, which marks the centenary of the massacre, comes against the backdrop of race riots across America following the death of George Floyd. A broadcaster or streamer is not yet attached to the Cineflix project.

“After 99 years of silence, Black Wall Street needs to be told, and there’s no one better than Dream Hampton to bring it to life. Driven by social justice, her sensitive yet hard-hitting approach will honor the fallen and help heal a wound by shining a light on a story that’s been brushed under the rug for far too long,” said Cineflix Productions president J.C. Mills. “If the recent tragic stories of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery have shown us anything, it’s that there’s still much work to be done.”

Hampton added: “Black people from Tulsa have refused to let the Greenwood District Massacre be erased from history. I’m so inspired by their persistence to lift up the stories of what North Tulsa was before the massacre.”

The Emmy-nominated Surviving R. Kelly was Lifetime’s best-performing show in two years across all key demos when it premiered in January 2019. Hampton’s other credits include HBO feature It’s A Hard Truth Ain’t It and BET’s Finding Justice. She was named one of Time’s most influential people in the world last year.

