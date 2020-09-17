He survived an Oregon wildfire by perching on a rock in a river, fending off embers with a chair

SALEM, Ore. – The chair was green and plastic, the kind you might find in a patio set or along the edge of a creek.

But for one night, Don Myron used it as a shield from embers of the Beachie Creek Fire, as he sheltered from raging flames on a rock in the middle of the Little North Santiam River in Oregon.

“Everything around me was on fire,” said Myron, 56, who has lived in the Elkhorn Woods community in the Little North Canyon for the past 11 years. “That chair helped save my butt.”

Myron’s story is just one coming out of the Little North Canyon, one of the areas hit hardest during the Labor Day wildfires.

Much of the Little North Canyon has been torched. Four people in the canyon have been killed. A majority of homes in the Elkhorn community area have been destroyed.

Myron's story helps explain why. Trapped in the canyon by downed trees and flames roaring on 70 mph winds, he survived with a combination of guile and luck, finding an ideal rock in the middle of the river where he could stay until the worst of the firestorm passed.

"If there's anybody who can survive that situation, it's my dad," said Chris Myron, Don's son. "He's smart, can think on his feet and is very resourceful."

Labor Day Weekend was pretty normal, Myron said. His son Chris and his girlfriend visited and “we just had a good time on the river,” Myron said. “They left that afternoon. It was blue skies and no wind. Things changed in a hurry.”

Myron knew about the wind warning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office put the area under a level 2 evacuation Monday morning and sent crews out to suggest residents evacuate that afternoon. Even so, most figured it was precautionary.

The original Beachie Creek Fire had remained small for weeks and was still about 15 miles away as the crow flies.

“They did say: this might be your only warning. If we have to go to level 3, we’re not sure we can make it up here,” he said.

Details: How the tiny Beachie Creek Fire blew up

Myron spent the next few hours watering everything he could around his house and property and prepared to leave if needed. At around 6:30 p.m., the power went out, but he turned on his generator.

“I had my last conversation with my oldest son around 8:45 p.m. I still felt OK at that point, although there was some smoke."

Coronavirus updates: More states see record week in cases, deaths; NCAA basketball sets Nov. 25 start date; CDC's Redfield touts masks again

Flames on both sides of the river

The first branch landed on his roof at about 9:15 p.m. Ten minutes later, an even bigger branch crashed down. Myron went outside, looked up, and saw that the sky had turned orange.

“I ran to the end of the driveway, looked down the canyon and both sides of the river were engulfed in flames,” he said. “From there everything went into overdrive.”

View photos Don Myron, of Elkhorn, took these photos of the Beachie Creek Fire in the Little North Santiam Canyon the evening of Monday, Sept. 7, and morning of Tuesday, Sept. 8. He took them while sheltering along the Little North Fork. More

He ran back into the house, turned off the generator, grabbed essentials and jumped into his car, only to be stopped by a huge log in the road. And his car had a flat tire.

“I couldn’t go any further,” Myron said. He turned around and, driving on the rim and shrinking tire, headed back to his house to trade his car for his truck. But he hit another set of logs blocking the road.

“The flames were pretty close to the house — within 100 yards,” he said. He got back in the car and started driving. But after running into more logs, and feeling the flames closing in, he thought: “Don, you’ve got to pull over and get the hell down to the river and under the bridge.”

Under the bridge, a green chair and a Rolling Rock

Story continues