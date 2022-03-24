‘How to Survive a Pandemic’ Review: David France Turns His Journalistic Eye to the COVID Vaccine Race

Guy Lodge
·5 min read

A decade ago, when his documentary “How to Survive a Plague” rode a wave of festival acclaim to an Oscar nomination, journalist-turned-filmmaker David France probably didn’t imagine that a similarly titled quasi-sequel was in the cards. A superb overview of the early years of HIV-AIDS activism in the face of political indifference and ineptitude — ultimately leading to game-changing medication and pharmaceutical policy change — that film has given France a solid grounding for another feature-length study of very different if somewhat comparable global health crisis, centered on the COVID-19 pandemic and the extraordinarily accelerated scientific race for a solution.

Researched and assembled with his characteristic intelligence and thoroughness, “How to Survive a Pandemic” serves as both a valuable potted history of the last two years of medical tumult and relief, and a critical progress report marking work yet to be done. Hardly the first high-profile documentary on the pandemic, but the most substantial yet to focus specifically on the trajectory of the vaccine, France’s film is assured a receptive audience when it bows on HBO next week, following docfest premiere slots in Thessaloniki and Copenhagen. (More so, perhaps, than COVID-themed docs released in earlier chapters of the pandemic’s ongoing narrative, when there was less light at the end of the tunnel.)

More from Variety

Striking a balanced note of hopefulness and caution, “How to Survive a Pandemic” differs significantly from “How to Survive a Plague” in the largely present-tense nature of its investigation: Whereas the latter film had years of hindsight through which to process grief and evaluate systemic failures and breakthroughs, “Pandemic” has a rawness suited to its evolving moment, leaving many questions open even as it celebrates certain answers. One wouldn’t be surprised to see a follow-up in years to come.

To anchor a study that ranges far and wide, gradually expanding its purview beyond American borders to discuss First and Third World disparity in vaccine access, France centers renowned California-based science writer Jon Cohen as a kind of journalistic proxy. A specialist in epidemic coverage, noted for his expertise in global health relating to HIV-AIDS, he embarks on a globe-trotting vaccine research mission that gives these discursive proceedings a spine, and the film benefits not just from his genial, inquisitive presence but his formidable contacts book: This is someone who can quiz Dr. Anthony Fauci over a friendly glass of wine, to pleasingly candid effect.

Structurally, the doc is presented in two halves, focused respectively on vaccine development and rollout — which also break down, more or less, into the Trump and Biden administrations, with an attendant shift in mood and outlook. “We’re fucked on so many levels,” Cohen despairs near the outset, when the vaccine is still predicted to be a year away. The film revisits the tension between politicians and scientists that followed the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, which aimed to hasten the vaccine development process to a degree that concerned some experts. Oncologist Dr. Peter Marks, a research director at the FDA, is frank in repeated interviews about the political point-scoring at play, Fauci declares himself the only person telling Trump what he doesn’t want to hear, while even Warp Speed head Moncef Slaoui, reflecting drolly but as diplomatically as possible on the former President’s input, closes on a plea to the “next pandemic” not to be in an election year.

The various trials and approvals of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines lend “How to Survive a Pandemic” staggered surges of catharsis and optimism, though as the film’s second half takes on the vast international undertaking of distributing the jab, new problems and conflicts present themselves. Having hitherto been predominantly American in its coverage — with a digression into the catastrophic effects of the pandemic in Brazil, under the science-denying leadership of Jair Bolsonaro — France’s study turns more global.

A particular focus on the devastatingly slow, stalled rollout of the vaccine in South Africa exemplifies what one expert terms the “catastrophic moral failure” of private pharmaceutical companies and privileged national governments to bring the vaccine in adequate numbers to under-developed nations, as World Health Organization president Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advances the cause of vaccine equity. A spiky and unyielding interviewee, Cohen journeys to the Serum Institute of India to challenge CEO Adar Poonawalla on the Indian government’s controversial export ban on vaccines: “National interest supersedes contractual obligations,” comes the cagey reply.

Closer to home, the film addresses the issue of vaccine hesitancy via the herculean efforts of Paul Abernathy, a priest serving a poor, mostly Black community of Pittsburgh, to talk his older parishioners through their anti-authoritarian skepticism over the vaccine and persuade them to take it — with mixed but ultimately heartening results.

Somewhat surprisingly, there’s comparatively little mention of the more militant antivaxx movement that has held back a significant portion of America’s population from getting one potentially life-saving injection: Abernathy shrugs it off in passing as “that QAnon stuff we’re not into,” and perhaps France agrees that’s all the discussion it merits. Smart, humane and gripping even as it rakes over events all too fresh in our memories, “How to Survive a Pandemic” ends with plenty yet to be discussed and explored: It provides a road map to survival, but doesn’t suggest we’ve all made it just yet.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Oilers' bet on Evander Kane has paid off. Should Edmonton re-sign him?

    Signing Kane certainly had its risks, but so far Ken Holland's decision to bring in the troubled forward has paid dividends.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss

    VANCOUVER — Matthew Tkachuk put up three points as the Calgary Flames trounced the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver on Saturday. Tkachuk had a goal and two assists while Rasmus Andersson added one of each. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (38-16-8). The Canucks (30-26-7) replied with goals from Matthew Highmore and Brock Boeser. Dan Vladar made 23 saves for a Flames team that lost 1-0 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary on Friday. Despite playing its s

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s