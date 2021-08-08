Survey Shows 93% Parents Prefer Traditional Learning Methods Over Online School

A B2B2C research-based consulting firm Feedback Insights carried out a survey amongst 5,000 participants including parents, students and around 70 academicians and found that 93% of parents firmly hold that traditional learning methods, such as in-person classes, reading and writing, are best suited for their children, Hindustan Times reported.

The study, 'schooling in the time of pandemic', was carried out in association with the Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) at the Indian School of Business (ISB) and aimed to discern the effect of online schooling on learning and the development of children.

As revealed in the survey, around 33% parents had concerns about the effectiveness of virtual learning and its adverse impact on a child’s ability to be competitive in the future, Hindustan Times reported.

Further, 36% of parents were troubled by the long-term psychological impact that online school would have on their children.

"The ability of faculty and teachers to monitor student activities has significantly gone down and so has participative learning. It has a socio-psychological impact on both the faculty as well as the students," the Academic Director at Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship of ISB, S Arunachalam stated, Hindustan Times quoted.

The survey also underlined that 67% of students found it hard to study owing to internet connectivity issues.

Among other deterrents, the report stated that a lack of prescribed space of study also held back students from performing their best.

With education now highly dependent on the education of parents, their direct assistance and availability of resources, the report suggested that a hybrid model being deliberated by several educational institutes seems more effective, Hindustan Times reported.

Managing Director of Feedback Insights India S Chandramouli expressed, "Mobile first adoption of online education is a blessing as well as a bane. Though it will drive the scale of adoption, it's not a healthy alternative. The Education Ministry, academicians and opinion- makers in this space should come together to create a better infrastructure for this to sustain.”

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Survey Shows 93% Parents Prefer Traditional Learning Methods Over Online School