Survey Says! Super agent Scott Boras answers the tough questions on 'Baseball Feud'

You don’t go to Las Vegas without playing a few games, so at this year’s Major League Baseball winter meetings in Las Vegas, the Yahoo Sports MLB crew created our own take on a familiar game and asked people from throughout baseball to play.

In our new game, something we’re calling the “Baseball Feud,” we have five guests vying for the ultimate prize of bragging rights (and maybe even a trophy!) by answering questions about the best baseball movie, the best ballpark snack the best MLB stadium to visit and more.

Our fourth guest is baseball super agent Scott Boras, one of the game’s most fascinating personalities — a man with no shortage of opinions and an abundance of love for the game. Unfortunately, one of the questions is not, “Which team will sign Bryce Harper?”

Former MLB slugger turned ESPN analyst Mark Teixeira remains our leader with a score of 96. Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez scored 76 in Episode 2 and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo scored 72 in Episode 3.

It’s time to see if Boras can take down Teixeira.

Here’s how our game works:

• We asked 100 people on Twitter six fairly simple questions about baseball that everybody has an opinion about.

• We collected the responses, tallied ’em up and found out what the people thought.

• We gave our guests 30 seconds to see how well they could guess the people’s answers.

• Our guests get points based on how their answers match the peoples’ answers.

• We’ll keep the tallies fresh throughout our five-episode run and see who reigns supreme.

UP NEXT: Former player and current MLB Network Mark DeRosa joins us Wednesday in the Baseball Feud finale.

Special shout out to the classic game show “Family Feud” for the inspiration.

Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

