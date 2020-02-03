Survey Says! Eduardo Perez tries to defend the title on 'Baseball Feud'

Greetings, baseball fans! With the Super Bowl passed, the calendar flipped to February and spring training report dates in sight, the baseball itch is all around us. We here at Yahoo Sports are happy to help you get back in the game with a game of our own — welcome to Season Two of the “Baseball Feud.”

This week, we’ll have five guests vying for ultimate bragging rights in our fast-answer, fan-fueled game that you probably recognize. Our first competitor is ESPN analyst (and former big leaguer) Eduardo Perez, who recently re-upped his contract with the network. Perez was tasked with defending ESPN’s title. Last year, fellow ESPNer Mark Teixeria won the “Baseball Feud,” beating the likes of Scott Boras and Mark DeRosa.

This year, we’ll have a new episode each day this week featuring former players and current managers answering questions about robot umps, jumbotrons, ballpark snacks and the best baseball dugout activities. Look forward to seeing Harold Reynolds, Dave Roberts and others on Season Two.

Eduardo Perez trying to defend ESPN's title on "Baseball Feud."

Here’s how our game works:

• We asked 100 people on Twitter six fairly simple questions about baseball that everybody has an opinion about.

• We collected the responses, tallied ’em up and found out what the people thought.

• We gave our guests 30 seconds to see how well they could guess the people’s answers.

• Our guests get points based on how their answers match the peoples’ answers.

• We’ll keep the tallies fresh throughout our five-episode run and see who reigns supreme.

UP NEXT: Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo returns to the Feud for a second time, looking to improve on his showing in Season One.

Special shout out to the classic game show “Family Feud” for the inspiration.

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz

