Survey Says! D-backs manager Torey Lovullo looks for redemption on 'Baseball Feud'

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had redemption on his mind when he came to the “Baseball Feud” stage. Lovullo, a game show fan, finished second-to-last in Season One of our fast-answer, fan-fueled quiz show.

Could he do better this time? In our first episode, ESPN’s Eduardo Perez finished with 104 points to set the bar. That’s the score Lovullo was trying to beat. So let’s see if he can do it while guessing the answers of 100 baseball fans from Twitter who took our six-question survey.

We’ll have a new episode each day this week featuring former players and current managers answering questions about robot umps, jumbotrons, ballpark snacks and the best baseball dugout activities. Look forward to seeing Harold Reynolds, Dave Roberts and others on the show.

Torey Lovullo on Yahoo Sports' "Baseball Feud" (Yahoo Sports)

Here’s how our game works:

• We asked 100 people on Twitter six fairly simple questions about baseball that everybody has an opinion about.

• We collected the responses, tallied ’em up and found out what the people thought.

• We gave our guests 30 seconds to see how well they could guess the people’s answers.

• Our guests get points based on how their answers match the peoples’ answers.

• We’ll keep the tallies fresh throughout our five-episode run and see who reigns supreme.

Special shout out to the classic game show “Family Feud” for the inspiration.

