Survey Says! D-backs manager Torey Lovullo aims for respect on 'Baseball Feud'

You don’t go to Las Vegas without playing a few games, so at this year’s Major League Baseball winter meetings in Las Vegas, the Yahoo Sports MLB crew created our own take on a familiar game and asked people from throughout baseball to play.

In our new game, something we’re calling the “Baseball Feud,” we have five guests vying for the ultimate prize of bragging rights (and maybe even a trophy!) by answering questions about the best baseball movie, the best ballpark snack the best MLB stadium to visit and more.

Our third guest is Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, who is one of the more fun skippers in the league. He loves game shows and loved the idea of competing on “Baseball Feud,” so we’ll have to see if he can take over the lead. In our first installment, former MLB slugger turned ESPN analyst Mark Teixeira scored 96, making him the person to beat. Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez scored 76 in Episode 2.

Time to see if Lovullo can take down Teixeira.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo plays “Baseball Fued.” (Yahoo Sports)

Here’s how our game works:

• We asked 100 people on Twitter six fairly simple questions about baseball that everybody has an opinion about.

• We collected the responses, tallied ’em up and found out what the people thought.

• We gave our guests 30 seconds to see how well they could guess the people’s answers.

• Our guests get points based on how their answers match the peoples’ answers.

• We’ll keep the tallies fresh throughout our five-episode run and see who reigns supreme.

UP NEXT: Baseball superagent Scott Boras joins us for Episode 4, launching Friday.

Special shout out to the classic game show “Family Feud” for the inspiration.

