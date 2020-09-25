Eighty-seven per cent of Canadians say restaurants are doing a good job keeping their customers safe, according to a new survey from Restaurants Canada.

Toronto, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A majority of Canadians trust restaurants are doing a good job keeping them safe, according to a new Restaurants Canada survey.

“Canadians have told us loud and clear that restaurants are doing a good job ensuring their health and safety, and are an important part of their local communities and economy,” said Restaurants Canada President and CEO Todd Barclay. “Canada’s restaurants have quickly and effectively adapted to continually evolving public health guidance over the course of the pandemic. Through investment in training and ensuring use of all necessary health and safety PPE, restaurants continue to provide safe spaces to enjoy meals with friends and family throughout the ongoing crisis.”

Survey reveals Canadians are confident in restaurants to keep them safe

In response to a recent Restaurants Canada survey:

87 per cent of Canadians said restaurants are doing a good job keeping their customers safe.

86 per cent said they don’t want province-wide shutdowns of indoor dining when COVID-19 cases increase in their communities.

92 per cent of respondents said restaurants are an important part of their community.





Survey Methodology

Findings in this release are from a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada from Sept. 17-18, 2020 with a nationally representative sample of 1,504 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a random sample with this sample would result in a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $93 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands jobs and could lose as much as $44.8 billion in sales in 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19.

CONTACT: Roberto Sarjoo Restaurants Canada 416-389-7941 rsarjoo@restaurantscanada.org Marlee Wasser 416-649-4254 416-649-4254 media@restaurantscanada.org



