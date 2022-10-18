Ukrainians overwhelmingly want to keep fighting – and want Crimea back, survey says; 30% of power plants destroyed: Live updates

John Bacon, Maureen Groppe and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·6 min read

A strong majority of Ukrainians want to keep fighting Russia’s invasion amid both battleground triumphs and deadly strikes on their homeland – and they’ve set a high bar for victory, according to a Gallup survey released Tuesday.

Seven out of 10 Ukrainians surveyed in September said their country should continue fighting until it wins, according to the survey. About one quarter preferred negotiating an end to the fighting as soon as possible.

They were even more united when asked what would have to happen for Ukraine to declare it won the war. Nine out of 10 defined victory as regaining all lost territory since 2014, including Crimea. Men were more likely than women to want to fight until the war is won. Support for continued fighting was stronger in regions farthest from the ground war and weaker closer to the action.

The survey was conducted as a stunningly successful Ukrainian counteroffensive reclaimed thousands of square miles of occupied territory last month but before Russia’s recent retaliatory attacks.

Among the other findings:

  • 94% have confidence in Ukraine’s military.

  • 85% approve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s job performance.

  • 66% approve of U.S. leadership.

  • 54% approve of NATO leadership’s job performance.

  • less than 0.5% approve of Russia’s leadership

DRONE ATTACKS 'HUGE AND PROBLEMATIC': Drone attacks are difficult but won't alter war, Petraeus says; four killed in crash of Russian warplane

Other developments:

►Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin says there was “wide support” within parliament to build a fence along the 830-mile Russian border.

►There are now 15 people reported dead from Monday's crash of a Russian warplane that had engine trouble and plummeted into a residential area in the Russian port city of Yeysk, on the Sea of Azov. Three of the victims died after jumping from a nine-story apartment building to escape a huge fire, authorities said.

►A funeral was held Tuesday for Col. Oleksiy Telizhenko, who was abducted from his Bucha home by Russian soldiers in March. Six months later his body was found with signs of torture buried in a forest not far away from his village.

►German authorities crossed a "red line" with arms supplies to Kyiv, given the country's historical attacks on Russia, Kremlin envoy to Germany Sergey Nechayev said in an interview with TASS. Germany, Denmark and Norway this month announced plans to supply Ukraine with 16 armored howitzer artillery systems.

►The death toll from Monday's drone blitz on Kyiv rose to five when rescuers found the body of an elderly woman.

Soldiers salute as the Ukrainian national anthem is played at the funeral of Colonel Oleksiy Telizhenko in Bucha, near in Kyiv on Oct. 18, 2022.
Soldiers salute as the Ukrainian national anthem is played at the funeral of Colonel Oleksiy Telizhenko in Bucha, near in Kyiv on Oct. 18, 2022.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians without power, water

Two people in Kyiv were killed and hundreds of thousands of people across Ukraine lost power and water Tuesday in the latest Russian attacks targeting the nation’s utilities, local authorities said.

About 50,000 people lost power in Kyiv. In Zhytomyr, about 85 miles west of the capital, the mayor said the entire city of 250,000 lost power and water. Repairs quickly reconnected some homes, but 150,000 people were still without electricity hours after the morning strike, regional authorities said. Nighttime temperatures were expected to dip into the mid-30s this week.

Explosions also were heard Tuesday in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, in its industrial area south of the city center.

The expanded use of drone attacks combined with depriving Ukrainians of electricity, heat and water as winter approaches appears to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's new war strategy.

"Since Oct 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted. "No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime."

Russia has launched more than 190 strikes across Ukraine with missiles and drones since Oct. 7, according to State Emergency spokesperson Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, who said more than 70 people were killed, more than 240 were injured, and 380 sites were damaged.

A CITY UNDER SIEGE: Life became suffering. Illustrated stories from Mariupol.

Russia using weapons at 'unsustainable rate,' U.S. spy chief says

Russia has had to acquire weapons from countries such as Iran and North Korea while using up its stock of munitions “at an unsustainable rate,” the U.S. director of national intelligence said.

Speaking late Monday in Washington, Avril Haines said Russia faces a major supply shortage, especially of precision weapons such as cruise missiles. That helps explain Moscow's recent reliance on Iranian drones carrying explosives to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and spread terror among its citizens.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said that after Iran provided Russia with a first batch of 1,750 drones, the Kremlin has placed orders for more. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday his country should sever diplomatic relations with Teheran.

Iran has denied supplying drones to Russia, but the New York Times reported Tuesday that Iranian trainers have been sent to occupied Crimea to help the Russian military address issues with the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Haines said Russia has also been importing artillery shells and rockets, and added that international sanctions and export controls against Russia are exposing its technological weaknesses.

Two more officials abducted from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russia has kidnapped two more senior officials from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its operator said.

Oleh Kostiukov, head of the information technology service, and the assistant general director of the station, Oleh Osheka, have been detained by Russian forces, Energoatom wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier this month, human resources official Valeriі Martyniuk was abducted and has yet to be released. The plant's director general, Ihor Murashov, was detained Sept. 30 and released three days later after being forced to make false statements on camera. The Russians typically try to extract information from the officials before letting them go.

Ukrainian technicians have continued running the plant after it was seized by Russian troops early in the war.

Putin critic Navalny loses appeal, remains imprisoned

A Moscow court rejected Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s appeal of his conviction on fraud and contempt of court charges, Tass reported. Navalny appeared via video link from a penal colony where he is serving a nine-year sentence. The defense asked that the verdict be overturned and that Navalny be acquitted. A Moscow district court had found Navalny guilty of election campaign fundraising fraud and contempt of court.

Navalny is considered a political prisoner by the European Union, President Joe Biden and a host of international officials who have urged Russia to release him.

Kremlin deflects queries on use of Iranian drones

The Kremlin declined to confirm that the Russian military is using Iranian drones in its attacks on Ukraine.

“Russian equipment with Russian names is being used," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters.

The Iranian Shahed drones, often called "suicide drones" because they slam into targets and explode, reportedly have been rebranded Geran-2 by Russia and used to carry out strikes across Ukraine.

THE ENTIRE WORLD IS LOSING: More than 6 months into the Russia-Ukraine war, their is no end in sight. A look at where we go from here.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine updates: Ukrainians support country's fight, US leadership

Latest Stories

  • A Russian mayor is giving a bag of fresh vegetables to the families of men conscripted to fight in Ukraine

    Evgeny Grigoriev said the families of mobilized men can get a "one-off food package" including "cabbage, potato, carrot, beetroot, and onion."

  • Ukraine lawmakers brand Chechnya 'Russian-occupied' in dig at Kremlin

    Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to declare the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria "temporarily Russian-occupied" land in a resolution certain to anger Moscow, which takes a zero-tolerance line on any talk of separatism inside its borders. Ichkeria is the historical name of Russia's southern region of Chechnya that was devastated by two bloody wars between Russian troops and Chechen separatists after the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union. The Muslim-majority region is now headed by Ramzan Kadyrov, a former warlord who emerged out of the devastation and, backed by the Kremlin and huge financial support for Chechnya, now describes himself as a footsoldier of President Vladimir Putin.

  • ‘We can’t just keep moving’: Ukrainians living under Russian bombs are helped by White Angels

    Driven back in other areas, Russian forces are bombarding this part of Ukraine, with towns and villages caught in the crossfire as <strong>Kim Sengupta</strong> reports from Krasnohorivka

  • These Top Putin Cronies Vowed to Fight in Ukraine Themselves. So Where Are They?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyVladimir Putin’s most devoted bootlickers went into a frenzy to prop up his ailing war against Ukraine after his mobilization announcement last month sparked backlash. But just a few weeks later, some of those who yelled the loudest about their willingness to join the war–or to send their own underage kids there–seem to have slinked away from their promises.Perhaps the most shocking show of support had come from Chechen leader Ramzan Kad

  • Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

    Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite, and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets have opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

  • Explainer-'Kamikaze drones': what are the weapons Russia is using in Ukraine?

    Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on Ukraine on Monday, hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital of Kyiv. Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones - loitering munitions that cruise towards their target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact. Kyiv moved to cut ties with Iran because of their use on Tuesday.

  • Step Inside the Central Park Home of Actress Lois Robbins

    The apartment's design, by Anthony Ingrao and Randy Kemper, is enough to rival its stunning views Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Discussing "sensitive" war topics, Russian Duma halts live broadcasts

    "Those questions that require sensitive discussion in a narrow professional circle should not be the property of our enemy," Vladimir Vasilyev, head of the dominant United Russia faction, told the military news channel Zvezda TV. Russia uses the term "special military operation" to describe what Ukraine and its Western allies say is a war of imperial conquest. Moscow says the West is engaged in a proxy war against it by hitting its economy with sanctions and providing Ukraine with cash, weapons and intelligence.

  • How Taylor Swift mastered the singer-songwriter blueprint

    She has 11 Grammys, nine major-label albums, university sources studying her work and an unstoppable fandom... so how did Taylor Swift conquer the music industry? Ahead of her 10th record, ‘Midnights’, Zoya Raza-Sheikh explores how Swift’s songwriting is the secret to her success

  • These Joanna Gaines-Approved Finds Are Still on Sale Post-Prime Day

    We've got the latest scoop on the best sales of Amazon Fall Prime Day 2022, including deals on these Joanna Gaines-inspired finds.

  • There’s One Country Keeping Putin’s Desperate Bombing Campaign Alive

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyVladimir Putin is running out of missiles and looking to Iran for solutions. As Monday’s attack on Kyiv with Iranian-supplied drones shows, Russia’s stockpiles of advanced systems are wearing thin. Tehran provided hundreds of drones over the summer, but reporting from The Washington Post indicates that new shipments will include ballistic missiles with ranges between 200 and 450 miles.It’s no mystery why Russia is short of missiles: last

  • WRAPUP 2-Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan

    Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage. Dwindling flows of gas from Russia, which once supplied 40% of Europe's needs, has left the European Union struggling to unite over how to respond to surging prices that have deepened a cost-of-living crisis for families and businesses.

  • Russia sets $23 bln aside to replace foreign aircraft

    This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia plans to set aside 1.4 trillion roubles ($22.7 billion) from its sovereign wealth fund to replace foreign aircraft with domestic models, as Western sanctions make it hard to get spare parts to fix foreign planes. "Our aircraft manufacturers will be guaranteed demand for leasing, which will then be used for our domestic airlines," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a budget committee meeting on Monday in parliament's lower house, the Duma.

  • Halloween: The 10 best horrifying, gut-punch movies

    Read on to explore 10 frighteners so unflinching and bleak, you’ll never need — or maybe even want — to watch them twice.

  • Putin's Russia 'has become a fascist state' and must be stopped in Ukraine, says ex-diplomat who defected after the invasion

    Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, argues the Kremlin will "finally abandon its delusions of grandeur" if it is defeated in Ukraine.

  • War in Ukraine: Russian occupation leaves Donbas town of Sviatohirsk deeply divided

    Once so picturesque it was nicknamed the "Switzerland of the Donbas", the eastern Ukrainian town of Sviatohirsk today lies in ruins. It was recaptured by Ukrainian troops in mid-September after being occupied by Russian forces&nbsp;for nearly 100 days. Some locals welcomed the arrival of Russian troops, while others still struggle to contain their anger at the former occupiers.&nbsp;Sviatohirsk has long been known for its mixed loyalties and strong cultural ties to Russia. FRANCE 24's&nbsp;Catherine Norris Trent, Mélina Huet and RaId Abu Zaideh report.Read more on FRANCE24Read also:Live: Ukraine says situation 'critical' after Russia attacks power gridRussian ‘kamikaze’ drones strike Kyiv, Zelensky says attacks ‘won’t break’ UkrainiansRussian forces intensify shelling of Ukraine's strategic eastern town of Bakhmut

  • Tanks Are Still Warfare Workhorses, as Ukraine’s Kharkiv Counteroffensive Boldly Proves

    So much for the death of the tank.

  • All About Abby De La Rosa, the DJ Who Has 2 Kids With Nick Cannon

    Abby De La Rosa shares twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon. She is currently pregnant with her third child

  • Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said was Russia’s attempt to terrorize civilians. The concentrated use of the kamikaze drones was the second barrage in as many weeks — after months in which air attacks had become a rarity in central Kyiv. The assault sowed fear and frayed nerves as blasts r

  • Jillian Harris talks fashion, sustainability and her new Joe Fresh collection

    The lifestyle mogul shared her favourite pieces and design inspirations from her new Joe Fresh collection.