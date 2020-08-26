Survey launched to gauge hardship on seniors in care homes during pandemic

B.C.'s seniors advocate has launched a survey to assess the effect visitor restrictions have had on residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic .

Isobel Mackenzie said residents and families have been profoundly impacted by the limits and it's time for their voices to be heard.

"Of the many hardships that COVID-19 has brought, one of the most heartbreaking has been the need to limit those who can visit residents of long-term care and assisted living," she said.

COVID-19 has hit seniors particularly hard. Of B.C.'s 203 coronavirus-related deaths, 123 have been seniors at long-term care or assisted living homes.

Since March 7, 46 long-term care/assisted living sites have had at least one outbreak. Some have had two.

In total, 355 residents and 233 staff have been infected with the virus.

"Restricting visitors to long-term care and assisted living facilities has been an enormous sacrifice for our seniors and their families, but it has been necessary for us to protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus," said Mackenzie.

Starting on March 20, the rules affecting about 40,000 beds and 560 sites meant only those deemed "essential visitors'' were allowed.

On June 30, the restrictions were loosened to allow one designated visitor per resident at facilities with a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

The survey is available online until Sept. 30.