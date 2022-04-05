Survey crews to assess reported tornado damage near Joshua, Midlothian starting Tuesday

National Weather Service survey crews will assess storm damage caused by numerous thunderstorms, as well as possible tornadoes, in Dallas-Fort Worth and surrounding areas Monday night.

The areas include Joshua in Johnson County, Celina and Blue Ridge in Collin County, Kemp in Kaufman County, southwest Van Zandt County, and Midlothian in Ellis County.

The National Weather Service will send out survey crews to Celina, Blue Ridge, Kemp, Southwest Van Zandt County, Joshua and Midlothian to assess reported storm and tornado damage from Monday night.

A tornado watch and severe thunderstorm watch, which led to severe storm and tornado warnings, was in effect for multiple North Texas counties including Dallas and Tarrant from Monday night until early Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, the National Weather Service posted on its Twitter page that a “severe storm with a history of producing a tornado” was approaching Midlothian, southeast of Arlington, at 11:10 p.m. Residents were advised to seek shelter on the lowest floor in an interior room immediately after the weather service’s radar indicated straight line winds of over 80 mph.

1110 pm: Severe storm with a history of producing a tornado is approaching Midlothian in northwest Ellis county. Seek shelter on the lowest floor in an interior room NOW! Radar is indicated straight line winds of over 80 mph too. #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/A7saUJWoUn — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 5, 2022

A tornado moving east at 45 mph at 10:55 p.m. was confirmed by radar near Alvarado, the Star-Telegram previously reported. Midlothian was in the path of the thunderstorm that produced the tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

[More: Tornado confirmed near Alvarado late Monday as severe storms slammed North Texas]

Damage in Johnson County can be seen on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after severe storms rolled through Monday evening. A man was hospitalized after a travel trailer flipped, injuring him while he was trying to evacuate his daughter.

Johnson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Moore told the Star-Telegram Tuesday morning that a man was hospitalized after he was tried to help his daughter, who lived on a trailer on his property, and the trailer blew on top of him.

[More: Severe storms, flooding, reported tornadoes hit North Texas; 1 injured in Johnson County]

Survey crews will work to confirm tornadoes in the areas with reported damage. The National Weather Service said it would update the public through statements and social media posts throughout the day Tuesday.