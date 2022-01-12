SURVEY: Canadian Investors & Advisors Overwhelmingly Bearish On Q1 2022

·7 min read

Across most asset classes, previously bullish investors & advisors are now bearish heading into Q1 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Heading into 2022, both Canadian investors and advisors have shifted overwhelmingly toward bearish sentiment across most market indices and asset classes, according to the first-quarter 2022 Advisor and Investor Sentiment Surveys ("Q1 Surveys") from Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs").

2022 Q1 Horizons ETFs Sentiment Survey (CNW Group/Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.)
2022 Q1 Horizons ETFs Sentiment Survey (CNW Group/Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.)

Every quarter, Horizons ETFs surveys Canadian investors and investment advisors for their outlook on expected returns for distinct asset classes. These expectations are expressed in terms of bullish, bearish or neutral sentiment. The Q1 Surveys cover the period beginning January 1, 2022, and ending March 31, 2022.

Thematic Asset Classes and Sectors: Bitcoin, Psychedelics and Marijuana

Despite a 6.67% return on the spot price of Bitcoin, bullish sentiment amongst advisors and investors on the world's most popular cryptocurrency decreased substantially. Bullish sentiment amongst investors declined more than 14 percentage points so that only 38% of investor respondents remain bullish on the cryptocurrency. Advisors' sentiment declined as well, with the number of advisors bullish on Bitcoin decreasing by 11 percentage points down to 42% bullishness.

After a promising start in 2021, marijuana companies, as represented by the North American Marijuana Index, continued their multi-quarter slide in performance with a -19.91% return in Q4 2021. Advisors and investors have responded in kind, ranking the marijuana sector as one of their most bearish sectors for Q1 2022. Investors gave pot stocks a 42% bearish rating – a 14 percentage point increase. Advisors followed suit, increasing by 19 percentage points to 44% bearishness overall.

Heading into 2022, advisors and investors are both bearish on the prospects of the emerging psychedelics industry following a -32.47% return in the previous quarter on the North American Psychedelics Index. Advisors, previously bullish on the psychedelics space, increased their bearish sentiment 19 percentage points to 44% bearishness. Investors increased their bearish sentiment on the sector by 6 percentage points to 34% bearishness.

"After a promising start for marijuana equities at the beginning of 2021, as well as emergence of the psychedelics industry as an investable sector, unfortunately, investors' hopes for these sectors did not match performance results. This weighed on outlooks for the year ahead, particularly for Canada's licensed producers, which continue to struggle to generate a profit in Canada's heavily regulated and hyper-competitive retail cannabis market," said Mark Noble, Executive Vice President, ETF Strategy, at Horizons ETFs. Many new investors invested in Bitcoin and related funds in 2021, so it will be interesting to see how volatility in this emerging asset class affects flows. Volatility marked the end of 2021 and with signs that it will likely continue into the new year, there may be growing concern about Bitcoin's ability to function as a 'digital gold' to provide a non-correlated store of value during periods of equity market instability.

Canadian Equities and the Dollar

During Q4 2021, Canada's major equities benchmark – the S&P/TSX 60™ Index – grew +6.95%. In particular, advisors do not anticipate the trend continuing into 2022, signaling their highest bearish rating across all asset classes measured by the Q1 Surveys at 49% bearishness – a 28 percentage point increase in bearish sentiment, quarter-over-quarter. Meanwhile, investors' bullish sentiment decreased 11 percentage points for a score of just 39% bullishness.

Energy stocks, as represented by the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index, registered a +13.26% return in Q4 2021 – the highest quarter-over-quarter return of the measured asset classes in Horizons ETFs' Q1 Surveys. Both groups tempered their expectations with investors dropping 15 bullish percentage points to 40% bullishness, and advisors dropping a staggering 20 percentage points of bullish sentiment down to 44% bullishness.

Financials, as represented by the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index, posted a strong return of +8.38% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Once again, investors and advisors both decreased their bullish sentiment on the performance potential of Canadian banks in the new year. Advisors' bullish sentiment fell 8 percentage points to 45% bullishness, while investors' bullish sentiment slid by 6 percentage points to 40% bullishness.

On the Canadian dollar vs. the U.S. dollar, both investors and advisors were skeptical about the loonie's fortunes against the greenback, despite a 0.34% gain in Q4 2021. Moving from bullish to bearish, advisors increased their bearish sentiment by 12 percentage points to 41% bearishness while the previously neutral investors increased their bearish sentiment by 5 percentage points to 37% bearishness.

"There has been a remarkable reversal of sentiment on the Canadian outlook heading into 2022," said Mr. Noble. "With the arrival of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Canada and subsequent lockdowns underway across the country, investors and advisors may be bracing for more economic pain through the quarter ahead."

U.S. and International Equities

Q4 2021 saw robust growth in the United States' major indices. The S&P 500® Index posted a +10.65% gain while the NASDAQ-100® Index grew +11.10% during this time.

Despite the gains, reception and outlook on American equities fell sharply, according to our Q1 Surveys.

Advisor sentiment on the S&P 500® darkened following an 11 percentage point decrease, to 41% bullishness, as compared to the previous quarterly survey. On the NASDAQ-100®, advisors registered a 13 percentage point decrease in sentiment to 39% bullishness.

Investor optimism about prospects south of the border waned as well. On the S&P 500®, investors' bullishness fell to just 39%, an 11 percentage point decrease in bullish sentiment from last quarter. On the tech-heavy NASDAQ-100®, investors withdrew 12 percentage points of bullish sentiment, landing at 40% bullishness.

International equities, as represented by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, were weak in Q4 2021 falling by -1.68%. In response to the weaker performance, both advisors and investors were somewhat cynical on these global markets with investors' bullish sentiment decreasing by 6 percentage points to 34% bullishness, while advisors' bullish sentiment decreased by 8 percentage points to 43% bullishness.

"U.S. markets performance, which defied the anticipated economic impacts of COVID-19 by marking multiple new record highs throughout 2021, showed some cracks amid end of year volatility," said Mr. Noble. "Despite outperformance compared to the broader global marketplace, it appears advisors in particular might be looking to reduce their exposure south of the border in anticipation of a greater reckoning ahead."

Commodities

After multiple quarters of strong performance within the crude oil market, the positive momentum of crude oil futures slowed in Q4 2021 posting a gain of just +0.24%. As one of their highest bullish conviction asset classes last quarter at 69% bullishness, heading into Q1 2022 advisors have decreased their bullish sentiment by 29 percentage points to 40% bullishness.

Investors also highlighted their doubts in continued demand for crude oil by decreasing their bullish sentiment by 15 percentage points to 39% bullishness.

Among the asset classes and indices measured by our Q1 Surveys, natural gas futures saw the greatest decline in performance with a -36.42% return in Q4 2021. Advisors and investors both saw a likely cooling for the commodity's fortunes heading into 2022 with investors reducing their outlook to 41% bullishness, a 21 percentage point drop in bullish sentiment compared to last quarter. Advisors, who ranked natural gas futures as one of their highest conviction asset classes last quarter at 69% bullishness, are now seemingly cold on the commodity decreasing their bullish sentiment by 21 percentage points to 38% bullishness.

"2021 was a wild ride for commodities markets. With oil and natural gas posting multi-year highs despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, commodities proved to be an effective hedge against growing global inflation concerns." said Mr. Noble. "The one macroeconomic factor that seems to be working in favour of commodities is scarcity. Both limited supply and supply chain issues seem to be driving the price of available commodities up regardless of economic growth. This provides a favorable economic backdrop for both the commodity, and particularly the energy markets, going into 2022."

Defensive Asset Classes: Gold, Silver and Fixed Income

Amid the year-end volatility that brought 2021 to a close, precious metals proved a stable store of value in Q4 2021, with both gold bullion gaining +4.11% and silver bullion rising +5.13% in the quarter.

Investors registered a 3 percentage point drop in bullish sentiment to 40% bullishness on gold bullion. Advisors were also more bearish on the precious metal after decreasing their bullish sentiment by 15 percentage points to just 37% bullishness.

Similarly, on silver bullion investors registered a 6 percentage point drop in bullish sentiment to 37% bullishness, while advisors again moved from bullish last quarter to bearish, reducing their bullish sentiment by 13 percentage points to just 35% bullishness.

On the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index, Q4 2021 saw double digit performance from gold miners with a +10.72% return overall. Investors dropped 9 percentage points of bullish sentiment to just 36% bullishness while advisors were decisively more cynical this quarter decreasing their bullish sentiment by 8 percentage points to 40% bullishness.

Low interest rates continue to underwhelm fixed income markets. U.S. Treasuries, as represented by the Solactive 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index, posted a tepid 0.45% return in Q4 2021. Investors are now more pessimistic after adding 3 percentage points of bearish sentiment for a score of 38% bearishness. Advisors, previously bullish on fixed income, have awarded U.S. Treasuries their most bearish weighting at 48% bearishness overall, a 15 percentage point increase in bearish sentiment, quarter-over-quarter.

"The acknowledgement that the stimulus-driven inflation wasn't necessarily transitory by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted what many have suspected for some time. This has impacted the overall returns for fixed income asset classes, as rising interest rates generally result in losses for most fixed income categories," said Mr. Noble. "It is interesting to note that bullish sentiment on precious metals actually decreased despite the same inflationary concerns and strong returns last quarter from gold mining stocks. The advent of cryptocurrencies might be taking some of the luster of gold as an alternative asset class during periods of monetary uncertainty."

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs currently has more than $20 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c4053.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday. Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week but the Canadians ending that winning streak. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got the match off to a good start for Canada by beating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • COVID-19 rules mean some swimmers allowed back in the pool — but others left behind

    As Ontario deals with another lockdown, some local swimmers are able to return to the pool, while others continue to wait to dip back in. The City of Windsor is allowing training to start again this week, based on criteria in the Reopening Ontario Act, said Jen Knights, executive director of recreation and culture. She said local groups along with national and provincial organizations and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) worked with the city on getting swimmers back to train. While s

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by