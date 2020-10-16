Survey: Advisors Optimistic, Investors Cautious on Q4 2020 Market Outlook

After months of COVID-19 market turbulence, advisors and investors diverge on outlook for final quarter

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - After three quarters of COVID-19-driven volatility and economic uncertainty in 2020, advisors are optimistic about the prospects of a broader market recovery, while investors remain cautious looking toward the final months of the year, according to the fourth-quarter 2020 Advisor and Investor Sentiment Surveys ("Q4 Surveys") from Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs").

Every quarter, Horizons ETFs surveys investors and investment advisors for their outlook on expected returns for 14 distinct asset classes. These expectations are expressed in terms of bullish, bearish or neutral sentiment. The Q4 Surveys cover the period beginning October 1, 2020, and ending December 31, 2020.

Canadian Equities and the Dollar

In Q3 2020, Canada's major equities benchmark – the S&P/TSX 60™ Index – posted a moderate gain of +3.54%. Looking toward Q4 2020, advisors have interpreted that growth as a sign of things to come, increasing their bullishness by 16 percentage points to an overwhelming 61% - their second highest rated measured asset class this quarter. Meanwhile, investors remain wary on domestic expectations, with bearishness still outstripping bullishness by one percentage point at 38% overall.

Despite colder temperatures on the horizon, both advisors and investors don't see Canadian Energy, as represented by the S&P/TSX Capped Energy™ Index, heating up in Q4 2020, following a -14.91% drop in Q3 2020 – the largest performance decline of all asset classes measured last quarter. In response, advisor bullishness dropped 10 percentage points, resulting in an equal split of bullishness and bearishness. Investors were once again more pessimistic: bearishness increased by 8 percentage points to an overwhelming 51% bearishness overall.

Financials, as represented by the S&P/TSX Capped Financials™ Index, recorded a +2.78% gain in Q3 2020. Advisor confidence on Canadian Financials grew by 5 percentage points to 46% bullishness overall, while investors decreased their bullishness by 2 percentage points to 30%, with a 43% bearishness rating overall on the Canadian banks.

While both advisors and investors remain bearish on the outlook for the Canadian dollar vs. the U.S. dollar, positive sentiment is growing: advisors increased their bullish outlook by 2 percentage while investors' faith in the Loonie was more pronounced with a 5 percentage point gain. The positive sentiment increases put both advisor and investor's bullishness remains in close contention to overall bearishness, at 31% bullishness to 32% bearishness, respectively.

"While COVID-19's market impact over Q3 was more muted than in Q2, the prospect of a new spike in cases and additional lockdown policy initiatives has many Canadians worried about the broader impacts on the country's economic future," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "The divergence between advisors and investors is interesting and could be explained by advisor fixation on market performance, while investors are 'baking in' their personal experiences with unemployment, gas consumption, mortgage deferrals and other timely economic indicators into their outlook equation."

