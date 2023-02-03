Can surveillance balloon be tracked to China?

Surveillance balloons follow the prevailing winds

The US has accused China of floating a surveillance balloon over sensitive US territory, but what evidence is there that it has come from China?

The Chinese authorities now say it's theirs, but say its purpose is for scientific research and that it has deviated off course.

Where has the balloon been seen?

US authorities say the balloon has been monitored travelling over Alaska's Aleutian Islands and across Canadian territory before appearing over the city of Billings in Montana on Wednesday, where it was spotted in the sky by city residents.

Map showing Montana, Billings and Malmstrom Air Force base

The Pentagon says it has been tracking the balloon across US airspace using manned aircraft, and that the surveillance device had been flying over sensitive sites.

Do we know where the balloon came from?

Not with any certainty. We don't have flight tracking data that we would for commercial airliner, for example, so we need to look to other sources of information.

One technique used to estimate the path of high-altitude, particles or objects is to use a model based on wind speeds and direction.

Map showing possible route of balloon from China to US

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric US department (NOAA) has developed such a model (known as HYSPLIT) based on winds at altitudes over 14,000m (46,000ft).

"Its primary use," says Simon King from BBC Weather, "is for working out the transport and dispersion of things such as pollutants and hazardous material in the atmosphere.

"The model also works backwards - called back trajectory - where we can see where anything carried in the air such as pollutants, ash or other material has come from.

"In the case of the balloon over the US, this back trajectory can shows where the air carrying the balloon originated from and by analysing wind direction and speed, where it'll go in the future."

US meteorologist Dan Satterfield has used this model to calculate a possible route the surveillance balloon has taken, and has shared his findings online.

Starting from the position sighted in Montana on 1 February, he has estimated a possible back trajectory for the balloon, based on wind data, originating in central China.

It must be stressed that this is not the actual path the surveillance balloon has taken, but an analysis based on the model developed by NOAA, a US government agency.