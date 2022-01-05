Surrozen to Present Virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Surrozen, Inc.
·1 min read

Surrozen to provide a business update including discussion of pipeline advancements

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SRZN), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, will present virtually on January 13, 2022 at 9 a.m. ET, at the 40th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Surrozen’s Investor Relations website at investors.surrozen.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters and depictions that are not historical facts, such as statements relating to claims that the Company’s drug candidates will have certain abilities or application to certain diseases, disorders or conditions; expectations for future growth and profit; forecasts of economic conditions; and the development and commercialization of new drugs or products.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation: the Company’s ability to discover and develop drug candidates; the Company’s ability to advance SZN-1326, SZN-043, or other future product candidates into, and successfully complete, preclinical studies and clinical studies; and the potential impact, scope and duration of, and the Company’s response to, the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential for recovery from that pandemic. These and other material risks related to the Company’s business are discussed in detail in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, and except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or disclose revisions to these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Ian Stone, Managing Director
CanaleComm
Tel.: (619) 518-3518
Email: ian.stone@canalecomm.com

Investor Contact:

Investorinfo@surrozen.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet tops 30 again as Raptors rout Spurs

    Fred VanVleet scored 33 points and Pascal Siakam had 18 and 12 as the Raptors crushed the Spurs on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to three.

  • Why is Antonio Brown still on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster?

    Sources tell Yahoo Sports that Brown's potential availability to other teams has been the center of discussion between the NFL, Bucs and players union.

  • No fans, possibly no Matthews and McDavid as Leafs prepare to host Oilers

    New provincial pandemic restrictions in Ontario regarding crowd sizes means the showcase will be played without spectators, while the status of two superstars remains in doubt following recent positive COVID-19 tests.

  • Ben Roethlisberger thanks fans for 'love and support' after last home game at Heinz Field

    Ben Roethlisberger may have played his final home game at Heinz Field on Monday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Winners and losers for Week 12

    Check out our latest fantasy hockey stock report for Week 12.

  • Trail Blazers to decide on plan for Damian Lillard after abdominal injury continues to linger

    Damian Lillard is going to miss his ninth game with his abdominal injury on Wednesday night.

  • NFL chaos? Jaguars win would incentivize Chargers, Raiders to play for tie with playoffs at stake

    A Jaguars upset of the Colts could set up a long-shot, yet fascinating scenario with some tough decisions in the NFL's season finale.

  • Report: ESPN, Rachel Nichols agree to settlement after fallout from Maria Taylor comments

    Rachel Nichols is reportedly free to pursue other opportunities immediately.

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Novak Djokovic gets medical exemption to compete at Australian Open without COVID-19 vaccine

    A medical exemption is the only way any players, staff or spectators could attend or participate without the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Oilers' issues extend far beyond goaltending

    Dave Tippett is right: Mikko Koskinen has been a major problem. But the goaltender is just one of many for the floundering Oilers.

  • Flames owners say agreement with Calgary on new arena officially terminated

    The company that owns the Flames says an agreement with the city on the construction of a new arena to replace the Scotiabank Saddledome has been terminated.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • When are the 2022 Winter Olympics? And why are they so controversial?

    Everything you need to know about the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • The sports storylines that could define the Beijing Olympics for Canadians

    Imagine the life of an athlete preparing for the Beijing Olympics at this very moment. The lingering threat of COVID-19 leaves open the possibility the Winter Games don't happen as planned. Meanwhile, infection could possibly prevent you from making it to Beijing — and even if you do, it's tough to predict how quickly your body will recover. Still, it's the Olympics — a once-in-four-years opportunity to cement yourself among the all-time greats in your sport. And for many, once in a lifetime. An

  • Early National Title betting guide: UGA vs. Bama rematch

    Nick Bromberg breaks down the upcoming 2022 College Football National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Will the Tide roll as they did in the SEC title game or will Georgia finally slay the dragon? New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

  • Terry gets 1st NHL hat trick as Ducks defeat Flyers 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his first NHL hat trick and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Tuesday night. The right wing is third in the league with 21 goals, including 11 that have tied the game or given the Ducks a lead. He had a pair of goals in the first period and completed the first hat trick of his five-year career on an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining. Sonny Milano also scored and Jamie Drysdale had two assists for Anaheim, which snapped a two

  • Predators beat Vegas 3-2, move into 1st in Central Division

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night. Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which extended its current run to 9-1-1. The victory moved the Predators past St. Louis into first place in the Central Division with 44 points. Vegas’ offense, which produced 13 goals in the previous three games, mustered only two goals late in the third, making the game interesting, but not enough. The Go

  • LeBron, Monk lead Lakers' late rally past Kings, 122-114

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, Malik Monk added 11 of his 24 in the final seven minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 19 points for the Lakers, who rallied from a late seven-point deficit with one big basket after another from Monk and James. Monk hit six 3-pointers in yet another impressive offensive game, and Russell Westbrook ad

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-1, extend winning streak to three games

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets are responding to new coach Dave Lowry. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots and the Jets won their third straight game, beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Tuesday night. It was the third win in a row for the Jets, all under Lowry, who replaced longtime coach Paul Maurice last month. Maurice resigned on Dec. 16. Winnipeg, in fifth place in the Central Division with 37 points, was coming off a 5-4 overtime victory Sunday against the Pacific Division-leading