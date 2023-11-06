Surrey: Thousands still without water as major incident declared

Bottled water stations have been handing out emergency supplies to residents

Thousands of people are still without water in Surrey after a major incident was declared following a technical issue at a water treatment works.

Thames Water has apologised and said Shalford treatment works in Guildford had issues "caused by Storm Ciarán".

Waverley Borough Council leader Paul Follows told BBC Breakfast that trying to get "basic information" from the water company had been a "challenge".

On Monday, he said the issue was affecting "about 10 to 12,000 people".

Thames Water said it hoped that within 24 hours the "majority" of customers would have their supplies restored.

Mr Follows said: "I have certainly got questions for the county for not declaring a major incident much earlier, and I will certainly have questions for our MP about the state of water infrastructure in the local area because it is clearly failing."

On Sunday, Tim Oliver, leader of Surrey County Council, said the county's Local Resilience Forum had declared a major incident.

He said all agencies would continue to work closely with Thames Water and support residents in affected areas, "particularly those most vulnerable".

David Bird of Thames Water said the company had made deliveries to vulnerable customers

David Bird, retail director at Thames Water, told BBC Breakfast the company started to see a loss of supply to some of its customers on Saturday evening.

"We have been working round the clock to get the operation up and running," he said, adding that the company had 28 tankers, 24 hours a day, bringing supplies to local hospitals and others.

"We have been delivering to over 100,000 customers to ensure they have got water.

"All vulnerable customers on our priority services register received water before the supply actually impacted them. We've been replenishing those supplies and will continue to do so," he said.

There's a steady flow of cars heading into Godalming's Crown Court Car Park which has been handing out bottled water since just gone 07:30 GMT.

More than 25 pallets filled with hundreds of bottles of water await collection from local residents who've been without water at home for more than 24 hours.

People I've been speaking to this morning are relieved to get supplies, but frustrated at the water company.

Ilhan Cosgun, 45, from Godalming, said he and his two boys hadn't showered for a couple of days so were a bit grumpy. He said Thames Water needed to improve its communication and get a move on and fix it.

On Monday, Godalming College announced its closure for the day and Godalming Junior School has also closed but said some pupils would be invited in at specific times.

Rodborough School in Milford is also closed and said learning would move online.

Surrey County Council has told parents to refer to individual school websites for the latest updates.

Mr Bird said Thames Water had been speaking to the Department for Education about "the small number of schools that have been affected" and said he hoped this had been "minimised through all the deliveries we have been making over the weekend".

Bottled water stations at Crown Court car park and Artinton car park in Guildford opened again on Monday morning.

Pallets of water were waiting for collection on Monday morning

Thames Water said supplies would "only gradually return" on Monday and apologised to those affected in postcode areas GU1, GU2, GU3, GU5, GU6, GU7 and GU8.

On its website, it said: "Although the situation is improving, we need to refill underground reservoirs which have run very low.

"We also have a fleet of tankers pumping water into the local pipe system.

"Thank you for bearing with us - we know how worrying and inconvenient it is to be without water and are continuing to work to get things back to normal."

One of the affected areas, Milford, is also without power. The supplier, Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) said 276 customers were cut off but it hoped to restore electricity by 10:00 GMT.

