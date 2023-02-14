Surrey Space Centre awarded £400,000 of funding

·1 min read

Space scientists and engineers at the University of Surrey have won £400,000 worth of funding from the UK Space Agency (UKSA).

With a collective income of over £3bn, the money will boost the local space industry in Surrey and Hampshire.

This includes offering training, recruiting dedicated space engineers, and providing facilities to develop and trial space-related technology.

Surrey Space Centre is a leading centre in the UK for space-related business.

The centre, based at the University of Surrey in Guildford, is known for developing small satellites and launching Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL).

Keith Ryden, professor of space engineering and head of the centre, said the local industry was "always hungry" for skilled space technicians and engineers.

He added the funding "can open the doors" to improved facilities for companies who would otherwise struggle to find the specialised locations and expert personnel needed to develop new space sector products.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Latest Stories

  • Chinese satellite fires green laser beams over Hawaii as tensions escalate over spy balloon

    Incident comes amid an escalation of tensions between China and the US – after a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Montana earlier this month and three other ‘flying objects’ were shot down this weekend

  • Hubble Space Telescope captures 'spokes' moving across Saturn's rings

    Hubble Space Telescope captures 'spokes' moving across Saturn's rings

  • Asteroid that crashed into Earth was spotted just seven hours earlier

    Object is just the seventh asteroid to be discovered before it hit Earth

  • 3,500-year-old tombs of two royal officials opened in Egypt. See the treasures inside

    With detailed wall inscriptions and the only known funerary garden, the restored tombs are a unique monument.

  • Starship: Elon Musk's SpaceX prepares to launch the most powerful rocket system ever built

    Starship could take humans to the moon and Mars in the next decade, according to Elon Musk. Here's everything you need to know ahead of its launch.

  • 150-year-old shipwreck with ‘checkered past’ discovered at bottom of lake

    The Nucleus, a ‘bad luck barquentine’ ship that had sunk twice and once rammed and sank another ship, has been found on the bed of Lake Superior’s Shipwreck Coast

  • Russia delays launch of relief ship to keep investigating space station leak

    Roscosmos and the U.S. space agency NASA had said that a Soyuz MS-23 ship would be launched on Feb. 20 to bring back Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Frank Rubio. But in a video statement, Roscosmos head Yury Borisov said a decision had been taken to push back the launch until no later than March 10 while a team investigates the cause of a pressure loss in the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship, which is due to undock from the ISS on Feb. 18.

  • On flying objects, U.S. general not ruling out aliens

    STORY: After President Joe Biden authorised the U.S. military to shoot down a series of unidentified airborne objects over the weekend, the U.S. Air Force general overseeing North American airspace said on Sunday, he’s not ruling out aliens - or any other explanation - yet. During a briefing call with reporters, General Glen VanHerck was asked whether he had ruled out an extraterrestrial origin for the three flying objects. “I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything at this point. We continue to assess every threat or potential threat unknown that approaches North America with the attempt to identify it." VanHerck's comments came after a U.S. F-16 fighter jet shot down an octagonal-shaped object earlier on Sunday over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border. And Saturday, Canada authorised the U.S. Air Force to shoot down a cylindrical object flying over northwest Canada, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said on Sunday authorities were still looking to retrieve it. And on Friday, the Pentagon said U.S. forces had downed an unmanned, high-altitude object about the size of a small car, off the northern coast of Alaska. These objects are coming amid heightened tensions over North American airspace, a week after a U.S. warplane took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Though China insists it was a civilian research vessel. But on the Sunday call, VanHerck said the military was unable to immediately determine how the three recent objects were kept aloft, or where they were coming from. Saying, "We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason.” Still, while the flying objects remain unidentified, another U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the military had seen no evidence suggesting any of the objects in question were of extraterrestrial origin.

  • Asteroid hits Earth hours after being spotted, meteor turns into 'beautiful' fireball over Europe

    Asteroid 2023 CX1 was spotted in Europe Sunday night and hours later the meteor was seen burning across the sky over France and throughout the region

  • The secret to helping your dog live longer

    I got back from my first term at Oxford and asked where my childhood bull terrier was. ‘He’s in the garden,’ said my family, collapsing with collective mirth. I looked: he wasn’t. As you’ve doubtless realised, he was in the garden – only six feet under. They’d been distraught about this at the time, deciding not to inform me so it didn’t ruin my college introduction. Only now they were over it, and found the whole thing darkly hilarious.

  • Russia delays launch to space station while leak is probed

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will postpone the launch of an empty space capsule to the International Space Station pending further investigation of a coolant leak on a supply ship docked to the station, the second such leak at a docked Russian craft in two months, the head of Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said Monday. The Soyuz capsule was to be launched in automatic mode on Feb. 20 and dock with the orbiting outpost two days later, to serve as a lifeboat for crew evacuation in case of an emergen

  • Five things research can teach us about having better sex, according to a sex therapist

    Looking for sparks between the sheets this Valentine’s Day?

  • 'Super Bright' Meteor Blazes Across Skies in Northern France

    A meteor could be seen lighting up the night sky over northern France in the early hours of Monday, February 13.Footage by Twitter user @MegaLuigi shows the object, described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as a small asteroid, flashing brightly over Rouen in Normandy at 3:59 am. “Super bright!” the caption read.The ESA tweeted that Sar2667 was expected to “safely” strike the Earth’s atmosphere over northern France shortly before 4 am local time (3 am local time in England).“This is just the seventh time an #asteroidimpact has ever been predicted before it happens.” ESA tweeted. “A sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!” Credit: @MegaLuigi via Storyful

  • Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

    Scientists have successfully split natural seawater into oxygen and hydrogen without pre-treatment in an incredible milestone for green hydrogen production

  • 'Beautiful' Meteoroid Lights Up Skies Over Southern England

    A meteoroid was filmed moving through the sky over southern England in the early hours of Monday, February 13.Footage by Twitter user @KadeFlowers shows the one-meter object, described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as a small asteroid, flashing brightly over Brighton at 2:59 am. “Got It! How beautiful!” the caption read.The European Space Agency (ESA) tweeted that Sar2667 was expected to “safely” strike the Earth’s atmosphere over northern France shortly before 4 am local time (3 am local time in England).“This is just the seventh time an #asteroidimpact has ever been predicted before it happens.” ESA tweeted. “A sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!” Credit: @KadeFlowers via Storyful

  • Whales Are Dying Along the East Coast. And a Fight Is Surfacing Over Who's to Blame

    Some conspiracy theorists think wildlife groups are covering up whale deaths. But these marine experts are just trying to solve the mystery.

  • Kenyan rice farmers battle quelea birds in Kisumu

    Kenya wants to kill some six million quelea birds which have invaded rice fields around the country.

  • Do trees really stay in touch via a 'wood-wide web'? Here's what the evidence says

    A new study looked at the many claims made about soil fungi and found some misconceptions.

  • Curious Kids: How does DNA affect our fingerprints and eye colour?

    Fingerprints and DNA left at a crime scene are both excellent sources of evidence. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) has some influence on our fingertips, but what really makes fingerprints unique is the special folding pattern of tiny ridges on our skin. DNA fingerprinting, on the other hand, is another way of collecting evidence that enables investigators to narrow down the identity of an individual based on unique genetic patterns.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Russian military bomber engineer seeks asylum at U.S. border, offers military secrets

    A Russian military bomber engineer drove up to the U.S. Southwest border in late December, asking for asylum and offering up some of Russia’s most closely guarded military secrets, according to an unclassified U.S. Customs and Border Protection report obtained by Yahoo News.