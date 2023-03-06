Surrey parents pleading public for information on missing teen son

Fourteen-year-old Joseph Chen from Surrey has been missing since March 2, 2023. (Submitted by Surrey RCMP - image credit)

Police and the parents of a missing 14-year-old boy from Surrey are asking the public to come forward with any information on his whereabouts.

Joseph Chen's family is concerned for his health and well-being. They say it is out of character for Joseph to be out of touch this long.

He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 16200 block of 88 Avenue in Surrey, according to a police release.

The teenager is described as an Asian male approximately 5′6″ and weighing 123 lbs. He has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a khaki-coloured jacket and brown pyjama pants with a teddy bear pattern on the pant legs.

"Joseph, we love you," said Joseph's mother, Cherry Chen, speaking from a parking lot on Annacis Island near the Alex Fraser Bridge on Sunday morning.

"Come back safe. . . everybody loves you. Everybody's waiting for you."

Joseph's father, Alex Chen, told CBC News they have seen security camera footage from a business on Annacis Island that shows Joseph walking south toward Delta on the east sidewalk of the bridge at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Joseph's parents are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area around that time frame to come forward.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the location the teenager was last seen has changed from the 16200 block of 88 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with more information to contact them at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-33575.