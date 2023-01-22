Surrey man arrested, charged nearly 1 year after senior stabbed to death in Coquitlam

·1 min read
RCMP and detectives investigate a stabbing at 228 Schoolhouse St. in Coquitlam, B.C., on Feb. 10, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
RCMP and detectives investigate a stabbing at 228 Schoolhouse St. in Coquitlam, B.C., on Feb. 10, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team arrested a man from Surrey in connection with a stabbing in Coquitlam nearly a year ago that killed a senior and injured another man.

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release that 66-year-old Terry Miller was found with stab wounds near 228 Schoolhouse St. on Feb. 10, 2022 and brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Miller later died on Feb. 22.

"As a result of the diligent work of the investigators, IHIT identified 21-year-old Jeffery Stevens of Surrey as a suspect in the homicide," Pierotti said, explaining his team worked closely with Coquitlam RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and the RCMP forensics team over the past year.

Stevens was located and arrested with the help of Surrey RCMP on Friday.

On Saturday, the B.C. Prosecution Service laid a charge of second-degree murder against him in relation to Miller's death, as well as a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a second victim who survived.

Latest Stories

  • 'Homicide in slow motion': Police urged to tackle stalking amid rise of tracking tech

    VANCOUVER — Stephanie Forster did everything right. She obtained a restraining order, changed her phone number and moved three times in six months. She once found an Apple AirTag in her car so she asked police to search the vehicle for other trackers. But none of it helped, her sister and a women's advocate say. Forster, 39, was shot and killed outside her Coquitlam, B.C., home on Dec. 8, and while the police investigation is ongoing, her estranged husband, who died days later, was the main susp

  • Don Lemon Responds To Stephen Colbert’s Criticism Over “Tragic” Suit-Hoodie Outfit On ‘CNN This Morning’

    Stephen Colbert had some harsh words to say about Don Lemon’s outfit on CNN This Morning. The late-night show host took to The Late Show to air out his grievances over Lemon’s fit that he didn’t think was right for the news program. Despite Colbert saying that Lemon was “a dear, dear friend” and that […]

  • Suspect in deadly downtown attack charged with aggravated assault

    A 37-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with what police believe to be an unprovoked daytime assault in Toronto on Friday. A woman, who police confirmed Saturday was 89 years old, died the day earlier after she was allegedly pushed to the ground, injuring her head and face. She died at the scene near Yonge and King streets. CBC Toronto is not identifying the woman until it's confirmed her next of kin have been notified. The male suspect fled the scen

  • Child who shot teacher has disability, family says

    First-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, is recovering from serious injuries after a six year old student shot her.

  • UFC 283 video: Daniel Marcos punishes Saimon Oliveira with hellacious knee to midsection

    In the UFC 283 preliminary card opener, Peru's Daniel Marcos made quite the first impression when he schooled Saimon Oliveira.

  • The Ordinary Niacinamide review: This $7 serum helped transform my skin

    This ultra-affordable serum might just become a new staple in your skincare routine.

  • Scientists Welcome 'Astronaut,' 'Nobel Winner' George Santos To House Science Committee

    Rep. Bill Foster joked that the New York Republican's "groundbreaking work with imaginary numbers" will be an asset to the group.

  • Mexican officials: Bodies found identified as missing Hamilton man's fiancee, other relatives

    Prosecutors in Zacatecas, Mexico, confirmed the identities of three of the four bodies that were found in a clandestine grave in the municipality of Tepetongo on Monday.

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Alex Lyon makes 28 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 28 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey Legaue on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Former Canada coach leads Kenya past Canadian men at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Kenya, under former Canada coach Damian McGrath, defeated the Canadian men 21-5 on Saturday in consolation play at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens. A first-half try by Canada's Brock Webster cancelled out a score by Edmund Anya but tries by Willy Ambaka and George Ooro Angeyo carried the 14th-ranked Kenyans past No. 13 Canada. The loss consigned Canada to the 13th-place semifinal against No. 11 Uruguay. The ninth-ranked Canadian women faced No. 8 Spain in the ninth-place semi

  • Canada's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Aussie Open by No. 4 Caroline Garcia

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from women's singles play at the Australian Open after dropping a second-round match to Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Thursday. Garcia dominated with the serve, delivering 11 aces in a spirited match that lasted one hour and 52 minutes at Rod Laver Stadium. The tournament's fourth seed also converted two of three breakpoint opportunities, while Fernandez capitalized on just one of nine. ""I felt after the first set it wa

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba