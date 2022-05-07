Surrey complete Northamptonshire win by innings and five runs inside three days

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Root
    Joe Root
    English cricketer (born 1990)

Surrey wrapped up victory against Northamptonshire inside three days to strengthen their position at the top of LV= Insurance County Championship Division One.

Replying to Surrey’s 401, Northamptonshire were bowled out for 194 and 202 to lose by an innings and five runs at the Kia Oval.

Colin De Grandhomme took four for 39 in the visitors’ first knock, and Surrey’s five-man pace attack were in no mood to let Northamptonshire off the hook.

All five picked up second-innings wickets with Dan Worrall (three for 37), Gus Atkinson (three for 26) and Jordan Clark (two for 43) doing most of the damage as Surrey picked up 22 points.

Harry Brook upstaged former England Test skipper Joe Root as Yorkshire carved out a first-innings advantage against Essex at Chelmsford.

Brook closed on 110 not out as Yorkshire reached 425 for five and a lead of 22. The 23-year-old has scored 50 or more in every innings so far this season and currently averages over 200.

Root, in what was only his 50th County Championship appearance for the White Rose despite making his debut back in April 2011, made 75 from 88 balls.

Yorkshire’s record books were rewritten later in the day when Brook and Dawid Malan’s sixth-wicket stand reached 201, surpassing the 200 set by David Denton and George Hirst way back in 1902.

Aneurin Donald marked his return from two years of injury misery with a big-hitting 89 as Hampshire and Gloucestershire’s topsy-turvy clash was left delicately poised.

Welshman Donald had not played since September 2019 due to two serious knee injuries and came to the wicket with Hampshire 65 for seven in their second innings.

But his 89 from 97 balls, which included three sixes in a row and a 101-run final wicket stand with James Fuller (32 not out), helped claw Hampshire to 204 all out. Mohammad Amir and Ryan Higgins both took three wickets for the visitors.

Gloucestershire were set 368 to win and they reached 111 for two at the close, with makeshift opener George Scott moving to an unbeaten career-best 70.

Australian seamer Nathan McAndrew took his first Warwickshire wickets to restrict Lancashire’s first-innings lead to a modest 46 at Emirates Old Trafford.

McAndrew returned figures of four for 85, with all his wickets coming in eight overs either side of tea.

But Keaton Jennings’ 110 helped ensure Lancashire made 361 in reply to Warwickshire’s 315.

Warwickshire were four without loss – a deficit of 42 – when bad light ended play after just three overs of their second innings.

Durham continued to dominate their Division Two battle with Worcestershire after Ben Stokes’ heroics on day two.

England’s Test captain smashed a record-breaking 161 from 88 balls on Friday and Sean Dickson carried on where Stokes had left off with a blistering century.

Dickson, who scored 104 in the first innings, hammered 105 from 73 balls second time around as Durham chased quick runs to set up a victory charge on the final day.

Worcestershire v Durham &#x002013; LV= County Championship &#x002013; Division Two &#x002013; Day One &#x002013; New Road
Durham’s Sean Dickson made a century in both innings against Worcestershire at New Road (Nigel French/PA)

Having bowled out the hosts for 309, with Matty Potts taking six for 62 and Joe Leach making 62 for Worcestershire, Durham declined to enforce the follow-on and reached 170 for one before declaring.

Alex Lees supported Dickson with an unbeaten 60 and Worcestershire were 85 for two at the close – needing another 357 to win.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s fourth century in as many matches saw Sussex on top against Middlesex at Hove.

Pujara made an unbeaten 125 and won his battle against Pakistan paceman Shaheen Afridi as Sussex – 34 ahead on first innings – reached 236 for three in their second go.

Tom Alsop added 66 after Middlesex had earlier been bowled out for 358, with England bowler Ollie Robinson taking five for 66 in his first match for four months.

Glamorgan appeared to be closing in on victory against Leicestershire in Cardiff.

Leicestershire, 117 behind on first innings, slipped to 158 for seven at stumps – a lead of just 41.

After Chris Cooke’s 52 had helped to give Glamorgan the edge, Australia seamer Michael Neser took three for 36 with skipper David Lloyd picking up two wickets.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Net worth: Kuemper lead top-seeded Avs, Saros out 2 games

    DENVER (AP) — Darcy Kuemper's hockey card collection as a kid in Saskatoon, Canada, included plenty of his favorite player, Hall of Famer Patrick Roy. The goaltender of the No. 1-seeded Colorado Avalanche wanted to make saves like Roy, step up big like Roy and collect something else Roy-like — titles. Kuemper's gets his shot as the Avalanche try to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time since Roy backstopped the team to a championship in 2000-01. Game 1 of the first-round series against Nashvi

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Maple Leafs make significant lineup changes ahead of Game 3 vs. Lightning

    Sheldon Keefe has mixed up his lines and pairings with a chance to take back the series lead.

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th