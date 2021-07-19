Surrey church destroyed in overnight fire

The St. George Coptic Orthodox Church was destroyed by fire early July 19. (Eva Uguen-Csenge/CBC - image credit)

The St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Surrey, B.C., was destroyed in a fire early Monday.

The Surrey Fire Service said it received a call about a fire on 108 Avenue and 139 Street, in the Whalley neighbourhood, at approximately 3:30 a.m. PT.

Ten fire trucks and 32 firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire, which has now been extinguished. Officials say no one was injured in the fire and no other buildings were affected.

All that remains of the church are charred pieces of walls.

The street remains closed to traffic as firefighters remain on scene putting out hot spots.

Investigators have been called to determine the cause of the fire.