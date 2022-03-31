Surrey Board of Trade and CyberCatch Partner to Support Surrey Businesses with Solution to Comply with National Cybersecurity Standard of Canada

CAN/CIOSC 104 is Canada's National Standard for Baseline Cyber Security Controls for SMOs and Businesses Should Comply

SURREY, BC, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Surrey Board of Trade and its member CyberCatch announced the introduction of CAN/CIOSC 104 Compliance Manager, an innovative, cost-effective cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, to businesses in Surrey.

A CyberCatch study revealed that 84% of SMOs in Canada are vulnerable to 'spoofing' & can easily be attacked digitally.

CAN/CIOSC 104 is Canada's new national standard for baseline cyber security controls for small and medium sized business organizations (SMOs). The Standard was published by Canada's CIO Strategy Council with support from Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to help SMOs. The national standard is specifically tailored for SMOs and prescribes up to 55 cybersecurity controls to mitigate cyber risk so the SMO can operate successfully in the digital world.

The CAN/CIOSC 104 Compliance Manager is a state-of-the-art cybersecurity SaaS solution, powered by CyberCatch. The solution comprises of a toolset to implement the necessary cybersecurity controls, with the help of a team of industry-leading cybersecurity experts. It also provides training to all employees and automatically and continuously tests controls so the SMO can fix security holes so an attacker cannot exploit and break in and steal data or infect ransomware.

"The Surrey Board of Trade is pleased to take the lead in Canada and partner with CyberCatch to introduce an innovative and comprehensive cybersecurity solution to businesses in Surrey, especially as we have seen so many cybersecurity concerns that businesses have and will continue to face," said Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. "We will encourage businesses in Surrey to adopt the standard so they can stay safe and continue to be successful."

The Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Vulnerabilities Report (SMBVR) revealed that 84% of SMOs in Canada are vulnerable to 'spoofing' and can easily be attacked digitally.

"Our mission at CyberCatch is to protect businesses from cyber threats so they can be safe, thrive digitally and grow the economy," stated Sai Huda, Founder, Chairman and CEO, CyberCatch. "SMOs in Surrey can easily and cost-effectively comply with CAN/CIOSC 104 and maintain compliance and security. Our team of industry-leading cybersecurity experts will guide SMOs to cybersecurity success."

The Surrey Board of Trade and CyberCatch will deliver an educational webinar on Canada's new national standard and how businesses can comply and mitigate cyber risk on April 27, 2022, from 10:00 am11:00 am. Register at businessinsurrey.com.

For more on CAN/CIOSC 104 Compliance Manager, watch a demo and download a copy of a brochure, visit website.

About Surrey Board of Trade
Surrey Board of Trade, also known as the Surrey Chamber of Commerce, is a not-for-profit organization serving over 6,000 member business contacts, representing over 60,000 employees, in Surrey, Canada. The city-building business organization attracts business to Surrey and supports businesses in Surrey. They provide businesses and other organizations with economic opportunity, workplace development and education, international trade, government advocacy and business connections. Surrey is undergoing rapid development. Residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional development has accompanied significant population and employment growth. Surrey will be the largest city in BC within the next 10 years, growing by 1200-1400 people a month. For more information on Surrey Board of Trade, visit website.

About CyberCatch
CyberCatch is a unique cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that protects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from cyberattacks by focusing on the root cause of why SMBs fall victim: security holes. It provides an innovative cloud-based SaaS platform coupled with deep subject matter expertise to help SMBs implement just the right type and amount of cybersecurity controls. The platform then performs automated testing of controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out and social engineering. It generates the Cyber Breach Score to continuously measure cyber risk, and finds security holes and guides the SMB to fix them promptly, so attackers can't exploit any missing or broken controls to break in and steal data or infect ransomware. CyberCatch's continuous value proposition: Test. Fix. Secure. For more information, visit website.

Surrey Board of Trade and CyberCatch Team Up to Comply with National Cybersecurity Standard of Canada
Surrey Board of Trade and CyberCatch Team Up to Comply with National Cybersecurity Standard of Canada
