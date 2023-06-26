The surrender of Britain’s borders will lead to a Brexit-style revolt

People thought to be migrants picked up in the Channel,

Trump would have been proud. A huge double skin wall, with watch towers. Finally, proper border control in Britain – surrounding a few fields at Glastonbury, so revellers can dance and listen to lectures about refugees without the presence of those unable to obtain tickets. Life is easy for these folk and for Britain’s elite establishment types enjoying the warm English summer season of the Chelsea Flower show, Ascot and Wimbledon.

Meanwhile in the real world, Britain’s borders are leakier than a sieve. Over 3,000 people arrived in small boats in June, despite Rishi Sunak’s pledge to deal with this problem. In total, more than 10,000 people have already arrived, fleeing the chaos and terror of France, adding to the growing backlog of over 160,000 asylum applications.

Hand-wringing liberals bleat on about the profits of the vile people smugglers, but these are tiny in comparison to what we might term the migrant industry in Britain; the sums paid to the hotels accommodating asylum seekers, the wages paid by pro-migrant charities, the lawyers and outsourcing firms consulting on policy or arguing cases. On and on it goes, much of it financed through the generosity of the taxpayer. Perhaps we should be grateful; it’s one of the few real growth sectors left in Britain. This week an official impact assessment suggested the cost of putting asylum seekers up in hotels and temporary accommodation could reach £11 billion per year by 2026.

The nation is impoverished and sinking in debt. The tax burden is ludicrously high; we have only just passed this year’s “tax freedom day”, when the average worker has finally earned enough to pay their tax bill, and can start earning for themselves. Yet our public services seem to be at their worst state in living memory. To then see our money wasted on the migration industry is gut-wrenching.

It’s not as if our generosity is appreciated; though nicely housed in central London hotels, I spoke to some illegal migrants protesting on the pavement; the bathrooms weren’t big enough, the wi-fi was too slow.

The Government assured us the boats would stop and the backlog come down. Do you believe it? Home Office caseworkers are processing the backlog at a crawl; Border Force personnel wait for the call to collect boats eager for their taxi service into Dover. In towns and villages around the country, hotels have filled up with newly arrived young men, with locals smeared as racists for expressing concerns.

Our generosity as a nation is being abused and exploited. The fast approaching general election is likely to be a rerun of the 2013 Australian campaign, which centred on a simple slogan: “Stop the Boats”. The British people want the boats stopped, the cost stopped and our hotels back.The Westminster elite who think they can play legal and parliamentary games on the illegal migration issue have never been more out of touch on a single issue. The coming backlash could make Brexit look small in comparison.

