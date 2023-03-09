‘It’s surreal’: Grand Strand family splits $150K Powerball prize

A Grand Strand family is splitting a $150,000 Powerball prize three ways after getting lucky in November.

“It’s surreal,” the family member who bought the winning ticket said, according to a release sent Thursday afternoon. “I’m the most unlucky person.”

The ticket was purchased at the Refuel gas station at 4584 Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet on Nov. 5 when the jackpot was $1.6 billion, according to the release.

The family’s ticket matched all but one number drawn.

The three winners plan to split the prize and give some away to charity.

The odds of winning $50,000 by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129, the release says. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.23 when the jackpot is more than $150 million.

For selling the claimed ticket, the Refuel in Murrells Inlet received a commission of $1,500 according to the release.