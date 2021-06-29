The surprisingly lowkey way Khloe Kardashian celebrated her birthday

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian turned 37 this week, and as well as Tristan Thompson taking to social media with a gushing birthday tribute, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed how she celebrated the big day.

It's one big event after another for the Kardashian-Jenners, isn't it? After KUWTK came to an end and the Reunion episodes aired, the famous family flocked to social media to wish KoKo a happy birthday.

"@khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know!" Kim Kardashian wrote, while Kourtney added, "MY sister, MY soulmate, MY best friend! You’ve always been the star."

{{ this.render( "@app/views/shared/embed-accessibility-text.twig", { embedName: "Instagram", })|raw}}

{% verbatim %}

{% endverbatim %}

Khloe later took to social media to inform fans of how she spent the day, and it was surprisingly lowkey. Considering Kim rented out a private island for her 40th, Khloe's was way more restrained - she spent it at home in her pjs.

"I had the most amazing birthday," she wrote on Twitter. "I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pyjamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family. Perfection! Laughing the night away muah! Blessings to you all [sic]."

Khloe added, "I keep reading messages, seeing collages and videos from all of you guys! I wish I could hug every single one of you to let you know how loved, special and appreciated I feel today. Thank you beyond words could explain. Thank you!!!

I had the most amazing birthday. I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pajamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family. Perfection! Laughing the night away 🤍✨🤍 muah! Blessings to you all — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 28, 2021

I keep reading Messages, seeing collages and videos from all of you guys! I wish I could hug every single one of you to let you know how loved, special and appreciated I feel today. Thank you beyond words could explain. Thank you!!! ♥️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 28, 2021

I love you all so much!!!!! I can’t even understand how this is really?!?! Pinch me!!!! But don’t 🤪 thank you all again for making me feel so special ✨🤍 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 27, 2021

"I love you all so much!!!!! I can’t even understand how this is really?!?! Pinch me!!!! But don’t thank you all again for making me feel so special [sic]."

Story continues

Cute.

You Might Also Like